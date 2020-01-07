advertisement

The Filipino champions of the Football League, Ceres-Negros, may not have enough time to prepare and may not enjoy the comfort of playing at Panaad Stadium, but midfielder Stephan Schrock insists that the experience of the busmen gives them an advantage when they meet Shan United procured on Tuesday in the AFC Champions League.

“The attitude always wins, regardless of whether we are prepared or have a short time together,” said Schrock on Tuesday at the PSA forum in the Amelie Hotel.

advertisement

“We’re playing against the idea of ​​losing. In the back of my mind, I want to qualify for the group stage. I’m looking for history.”

The Busmen defeated Shan United twice in the AFC Cup last year.

And although the Bacolod-based club had lost key players last year, Mark Hartmann, Pika Minegishi, Arnie Pasinabo and Josh Grommen were added to the squad.

Ceres has to do without the enormous support of his house due to renovation work at the Panaad Stadium. The club will host its home games at the Rizal Memorial.

Qualifying for the AFC Champions League group stage has been a goal for the Busmen in the past three years.

They came close in 2018 when they defeated Shan United in the first phase and coped with one of the biggest surprises of the competition with the breathtaking Brisbane Roar [3-2] in Australia.

But a 0-2 loss to Tianjin Quanjian ended his offer. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement