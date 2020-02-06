advertisement

Two businesses near East Midlands Airport were evacuated after a bomb threat.

Leicestershire police confirmed that officers had closed Beverly Road near Pegasus Business Park near Castle Donington.

The area was cordoned off as a precaution.

One of the companies involved has been confirmed as UPS – a global logistics company, reports DerbyshireLive.

Police said the threat had been made against one of the buildings and would be a hoax.

The airport itself was neither affected nor implicated.

A Leicestershire police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 7.50pm last night (Wednesday 5 February) to report a threat against an office building in Pegasus Commercial Park.

“Officers went to the scene and, as a precaution, two nearby buildings were evacuated and a cordon set up on the road to Beverly was closed at 8:30 p.m.

“Investigations at the scene have revealed that the report is a hoax and investigations are continuing into the report which is treated as malicious.”

A UPS spokesperson confirmed that an evacuation had taken place on their premises.

“We can confirm that we evacuated our facilities from East Midlands Airport around 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 February,” she said.

“Following an in-depth investigation to ensure the safety of our staff and the public, the facility was reopened early on Thursday, February 6.

“In the meantime, we are cooperating fully with the authorities as part of their broader investigation. Please understand that, as the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this time. “

