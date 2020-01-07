advertisement

Two men were seen on camera stealing an ATM from a Petro Canada in Whitecourt, Alberta.

The footage shows a man jumping into the store through the broken door. He brings with him a drawstring and ties it to the store’s ATM.

When tied to a vehicle outside, the men try to get away with the ATM, but it gets stuck in the doorway. They are eventually able to set up the ATM through the gate and leave the scene.

Megan Reutman, the fuel station manager, was notified of the breakdown by the security system when she received a message on her cellphone.

According to the CBC, Reutman called police around 4 p.m. Police were unable to get her to the scene in time, and the theft cost Reutman and her family losses of about $ 25,000.

RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan said, “Attacks on ATMs within businesses, including the theft of these machines, continue to be an ongoing issue.”

According to the RCMP, there have been 51 attempts to steal ATMs in 2019 from January to October. Some successful theft and some unsuccessful. Police say that’s average for Alberta.

High Prairie Chamber of Commerce President Barry Sharkawi noted, “Business people, they’re calling me, you know, saying, That’s enough, we can’t take it anymore.” “

“They’re upset,” he added, “Not only are they afraid of being spoiled and getting in, but they’re asking, ‘Who’s next?’

Sharkawi posted another image of a Circle K that had similar damage on November 21.

In a Facebook post, Sharkawi said, “Something has to happen about city security,” he added, “If this continues to happen, it will scare anyone to come and invest in High Prairie.”

Some business owners aren’t sure if owning an ATM is worth all the trouble.

Reutman noted, “We haven’t replaced it. We’re still deciding if we want an ATM in our store.” She added, “Things aren’t cheap.”

“[Replacing] trash bins, like, you just think it’s a trash bin, but because you have to get specific ones from Petro Canada, they’re $ 150 each.”

Sharkawi said, “We have to save, that’s all,”

