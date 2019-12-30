advertisement

Crews at work at 17th Avenue S.W.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

The Red Mile Revival is definitely possible for 17th Street businesses that have been followed by three years of significant road construction.

A project update from the city last week announced work and road and utility services on 17th Avenue between Macleod Trail S.E. and 14th Street S.W. is over, pending some small touches that will start by spring. Since construction began in 2017, restaurants and retailers have felt the pain of road closures, stops, parking loss, noise and dust, all taking a serious toll on their ordinary business.

“A lot of damage has been done to these businesses. We’ve been fine, but it’s a tough one, “said Harry Dimitriadis, owner of Jamesons Pub.

“We all have rules that have stuck to us and supported us, but we have all felt the impact. There are a lot of vacancies now because we lost businesses in the last three years but, so that Avenue 17 can to be effective, it takes a lot of business to attract people from all over the world. “

Not only will the road have to attract new businesses now when the construction is done, but Dimitriadis said 17th Avenue will have to entice foot traffic as well. The Jamesons were hit hardest by construction this summer, and Dimitriadis knows there is still an uphill battle.

“People have associated the 17th with roadblocks and lack of parking, so they have started going elsewhere. It will take some time to attract those people again,” he said.

The city anticipates “very short-term road closures” from the final touches of the three-year project. However, further disruptions will arrive with the remaining sidewalk and landscaping planned for 2021, following an 18-month delay to give the business a break. Construction season 2021 will also include paving the road.

The cost of the fraud, initially grossed at $ 44m, had reached $ 52m by August.

Tubby Dog owner Jon Truch said the road could no longer be hit as road construction coincided with an economic dip and local property tax change.

“For the city to give us a break in construction gives us a chance to go back. Especially west of 8th Street, this road is dying,” Truch said.

One such business was the Home & Away Bar, which closed its doors at the corner of 17th Avenue and 13th Street S.W. and reopened a few months later on Route 1 S.S. In June, the bar announced it was losing the battle against higher property taxes and three months of road construction during the patio point season, which prompted owners to relocate.

“The best way forward is for everyone to tell people that it’s good to come back downtown, have parking available, get down and enjoy all these local independent boutiques, restaurants and dinners,” he said. Trucha. “Tell them to enjoy a different part of town, get out of their box stores and chain restaurants.”

With businesses struggling to stay afloat, Beltline Neighborhood Association President Peter Oliver said layoffs may not come soon enough.

“The street is such an anchor for the neighborhood and it would be nice for these businesses to have a break from construction,” Oliver said, adding that it only takes a few bad years to maintain a small business.

He said the work planned to be completed in 2021 will be small compared to what the road has already crossed, so he hopes the end of construction will now be the beginning of a revival on West Avenue.

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

