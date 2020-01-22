advertisement

You can give back to your community through direct shopping at B2 Outlet stores across the state and today we told you about a new location that will open on Thursday January 23 in Ludington.

Michelle met with CEO Jason Hoffner and store launch manager Kathy Riedl to talk about how they serve the community one product and one purchase at a time.

They will open on Friday January 23 and the first three days are vital for the needs of the community. You will be able to choose an organization or project that you are passionate about to decide where a thousand dollars in sales will go for the first three days in your community.

advertisement

B2 Outlet has returned nearly $ 1 million since its birth just 5 years ago, and that number continues to grow as they grow across the state. They are proud to help not only local communities, but also major projects around the world.

To learn more about how to visit a B2 store near you and give back to a great cause, click here.

advertisement