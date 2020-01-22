advertisement

“Bubble Watch” deals with trends that may indicate problems in the economic and / or housing market.

To hum: California’s economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, has almost halved this year.

Source: Economic analysis office

The tendency

In the first nine months of 2019, California’s economic output grew to 21st in the U.S. with an average annual rate of 2.3%. GDP is the broadest measure of economic activity. This is a slower pace than throughout 2018, when the California economy grew at a rate of 4.3% in second place between Washington (5.8%) and Nevada (4.2%).

The dissection

The California economy has developed from a US leader to a top company. Obviously, whether this is part of the expected ebb and flow of the cycle or a signal for future problems is the big question.

First, let’s look at how far the California economy has come from the great recession. The advance of the third quarter was the 38th consecutive quarter with positive growth and the 29th consecutive quarter in which economic growth exceeded the rest of the nation.

But we live in a world you’ve been doing for me lately, and the slowdown in California is a 2 percentage point slowdown – the GDP pace of 2019 compared to last year. Only four countries have declined as much or as much this year. Oddly enough, two of them – Washington and Nevada – went to California on the 2018 rankings. And then there was Hawaii and West Virginia.

It appears that the recovery of the oil spill industries was key to get high on this government economic performance scorecard in 2019. Oil-rich Texas was No. 1 for growth in the first nine months of 2019, growing 4.7%. Two energy-dependent economies saw the largest growth improvements: Wyoming (up 3.6 points to 3.7%) and Alaska (up 2.1 points to 2.8%).

Another view

The conservative-minded annual report of the rich and poor states on the economies, which was partly written by the respected conservative economist Arthur Laffer, ranked California’s long-term economic performance as the country’s 18th best for 2019 and No. 29 in 2017.

How bubbly?

On a scale from zero bubbles (here no bubble) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … TWO BUBBLES!

For starters, never underestimate the psychological power of slowing down. It can change consumer thinking or corporate psyche in a way that reinforces an otherwise mild cooling trend. And for people who believe that California will continue to grow – from worker bees to CEOs to government leaders – a mere business crisis can lead to serious economic problems.

All in all, after this California retreat, the state’s economy lags behind what was elsewhere just a moderate rate of growth.

Consider that California accounts for approximately 15% of the total US economy as a percentage of GDP since 2016. In 2017, California contributed 26% to the country’s GDP dollar growth and 21% to US growth in 2018 The share has dropped to an above-average 17%.

