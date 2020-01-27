advertisement

The future of traffic control technology will be tested here in northern Michigan.

MDOT is launching a major effort to improve traffic lights along the busiest sections of road in Grand Traverse County. This is a one of a kind project in the state, and it will take most of the year. But engineers think it will pay off for drivers.

This is not your typical traffic light upgrade. Work along US-31, M-72 and M-22 will include new traffic sensors, cameras and communications equipment.

The director of MDOT at the Traverse City Transportation Service Center is Richard Liptak. He says, “We work on 25 sites. It’s 20-21 new signals coming in. We want to create a system that monitors traffic, that adapts to traffic cycles throughout the day … and tries to adjust to optimize traffic volumes and get vehicles through our intersections. “

The new lights and cameras are not intended for recording, but will rather monitor the traffic flow and are designed to help synchronize the stop lights along major traffic routes. “An old standard signal would only cycle once every three or four minutes. You would stop for red and there would be no one on the side streets, stuff like that. This is what we are trying to prevent. We try to stop people from stopping for no reason. “

Kathi Schultz says she drives frequently on US 31 South and has noticed the inconsistent traffic lights. “Some are longer than others, and it really discourages trying to switch from one to the other.”

MDOT spends $ 4.9 million on upgrades – they come under “operational improvement” – a budget item completely different from road repairs. Liptak says that helping to keep traffic flowing also contributes to road wear. Liptak says, “Signal-type activities have a much greater impact on traffic than road conditions in a metropolitan area, much like Traverse City.” This is the largest project of its kind in Michigan, although other states have started with similar trafficking. control changes in metropolitan and urban areas.

Kathi Schultz can’t wait to see the changes. “If they change more regularly, I think it would be better because it would continue to flow a little more easily.”

Most of the work will be done in late spring, but MDOT will continue to make changes and adjustments to the signals and pedestrian walkways until early October.

Ideally, MDOT asserts that county and city traffic lights could have identical traffic control systems that communicate with each other – allowing for smooth traffic flow within the city, county and along national highways.

To see the details of the project or the map of the affected roads, you can click here.

