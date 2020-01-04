advertisement

Bush fires burned dangerously out of control on Australia’s east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and high winds that firefighters were fighting to save lives and property, and authorities said the worst conditions were yet to come.

By early evening, Victoria had rated 16 fires at emergency or evacuation warning levels and New South Wales (NSW) had rated 12 at emergencies, with more than 100 others burning in the state. New fires had started and others had broken boundary lines.

“We have a long night ahead of us and will still experience the worst,” said NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian at an afternoon meeting. “It’s a very volatile situation.”

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said conditions were deteriorating rapidly as a gusty south wind pushed up the coast and clouds of smoke from the fires caused storms.

The authorities fear that the fires could be worse than on New Year’s Eve when they burned vast areas of scrubland and thousands of residents and summer vacationers took refuge on the beaches.

In Victoria, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said tens of thousands of people would have made the work of firefighters easier, even though conditions were difficult after following the evacuation advice.

It can be Sunday or later before damage reports can be made. Austrian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put the death toll at 23 for the current fire season that started in September. Twelve of them come from this week’s fires alone.

When NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) updated its fire emergency warnings, it repeatedly gave the same blunt advice to those who had evacuated non-hazardous areas: “It’s too late to go. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. “

Fire spread forecast for January 4, 2020

Residents used social media to post photos of the sky turning black and red due to the smoke and glare from the fires, including in the Victorian city of Mallacoota, where around 1,000 people were evacuated by sea on Friday.

The federal government announced an unprecedented call for reservists to support firefighters and other resources, including a third naval vessel equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid.

Andy Gillham, the incident killer in the Victorian city of Bairnsdale, said the area avoided the worst fires on Saturday, but stressed that this was an exceptional fire season.

“In a normal year, we would have a great start to the fire season in early January and we are already on our way to a million hectares of burned land.” This is a marathon event and we expect to be dealing with these fires in the next eight weeks, ”he said.

The main events in Australia are as follows:

Temperatures in large parts of the Sydney metropolitan area were above 45 ° C, and Penrith recorded a maximum of 48.9 ° C according to the BOM. Canberra, the state capital, recorded a temperature of 44 ° C shortly after 4 p.m., which the Prime Minister said Record for the area was.

When the fires broke out, many cities were isolated because main and side streets are closed. Some fires create their own storm systems, which can result in lightning strikes leading to new fires.

A late south wind change, expected on Saturday, will dramatically lower temperatures, but will also bring gusts of 70-80 k / h, which will increase the strength and unpredictability of fires that have already isolated cities with main roads and highways closed.

In South Australia, two people died on Kangaroo Island, a popular vacation spot near the coast.

According to Prime Minister Andrews, six out of 28 reports on Friday in Victoria were neglected on Saturday.

South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said more than 100,000 hectares of Kangaroo Island, about a quarter of its total area, had been burned, but weather conditions improved after Friday’s fires.

The first of thousands of residents and vacationers stranded on a beach in Mallacoota, southeast Australia, landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour cruise. On Saturday afternoon a much larger ship with about 1,000 people arrived.

The focus on Saturday is on preventing further deaths, the authorities said. The national parks were closed and people were asked earlier this week to evacuate much of the south coast of New South Wales and the northeastern regions of Victoria.

Mr. Morrison confirmed that his visit to India and Japan scheduled for mid-January had been postponed due to the fires.

More than 5.25 million hectares of land were burned this fire season. -Neuter

