The dreaded south wind quickly drove the runaway Currowan fire north and created another fire over the Kangaroo River north of Nowra.

RFS units are in Kangaroo Valley and the Southern Highlands tonight to save property from the Morton Fire.

The strong winds caused the Currowan fire to cross the nearby Shoalhaven River this afternoon and the flames later fell into the valley and highlands.

In the RFS radio transmission, firefighters spoke of houses in Wingello, a village in the southern highlands.

“Can we bring Wingello more fortune,” said one.

“We have several houses on fire … if they don’t come, we’ll lose more.”

The Currowan fire is moving quickly. Image: RFS

The fire was moving so fast that the RFS team in the southern highlands was forced to quickly update its warnings to local residents.

“Predictions about the fire that spread after the southern change that evening indicate that the fire is unlikely to hit residential areas,” the team wrote on Facebook shortly after 8 p.m.

Less than four hours later, at 10:45 p.m., the team issued an emergency warning to residents in the same areas where they were advised to seek shelter.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the ABC earlier that the Shoalhaven region “burned aggressively”.

“With so much fire, especially the Currowan fire that burns around Nowra and towards the southern end of the southern highlands and kangaroo valley and such places, (the southern) continues to be greatly affected by the effects of the southern and whatnot Always being hit has been on the tracks for many hours, “he said.

“Many different firing reasons, many different areas that affect different communities, rural communities, isolated communities, cities and villages. It will be a long night ahead of us, unfortunately not only for the fire brigade and the emergency services, but for all these people in and around these areas of fire.

“Then if you go further south, fires will burn in Shoalhaven on the coast and these fires will burn very aggressively.

“We now see not only the influence of the West and Northwest that drives these fires in and through Shoalhaven towards Nowra and West Nowra, but we now see how the south moves towards Shoalhaven and reaches up to 75 km / h.

“We have reports of this fire heading towards the Kangaroo Valley, so we are very concerned about this fire at the moment.”

