Several fires have flared in southeastern Australia, and rising temperatures are causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.

Canberra Airport has been closed as the fire risk in the capital increases.

“Arrivals and departures are affected by aviation fire fighting,” the airport said in a tweet.

Customers were asked to check with their airline for the latest flight details.

A number of fires in NSW and the ACT have been raised to the emergency alert level.

The emergency situation in the ACT is approaching Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan.

People in these areas have been told that it is “too late to leave now” and to seek shelter immediately.

“The fire can be a threat to all people who are on the way. The people in these suburbs are in danger and need to take refuge immediately when the fire approaches, ”said the ACT Emergency Services Agency.

“Driving now is extremely dangerous and potentially fatal. People on streets north of Uriarra Road should head towards David Campese Oval NOW if it can be done safely. “

The fire is out of control and firefighters are trying to contain the fire.

A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is “Watch and Act”.

This brush fire burns from Kallaroo Road in a suburb of Pialligo, near a separate fire that started on Wednesday.

Nearby residents have been asked to finalize their bushfire plans as authorities warned that conditions could deteriorate.

A number of people have reportedly lost power and several traffic lights have failed as a result.

The fires have also resulted in several road closures across the ACT, with a full list of areas affected below.

An out of control fire is burning in Big Jack Mountain Road, Rocky Hall in the Bega Valley. It spreads quickly due to the strong northwest wind.

Homes near Mount Darragh, Rocky Hall, and Stoves Road could be at risk of spreading fire.

People in these areas have been warned “to go now before it’s too late” towards Pambula.

Another fire burns near Adaminaby, a small town near the Snowy Mountains.

The rural fire department has warned that fire activity is increasing and strong northwest winds are driving the fire quickly towards Adaminaby.

Residents were warned that the fire could reach the area by this afternoon.

Areas such as Shannons Flat, Ashvale, Anglers Reach, Old Adaminaby and Bobeyan Road may be under threat.

Everyone in these areas was ordered to seek protection when the fire front approached.

A third fire in the southern plateaus of the Clyde Mountains was brought to an emergency.

The fire is more than 84,000 hectares and burns on the south side of the Kings Highway in the Deua River Valley.

Fire activity increases in the Merricumbene area and the flame has grown due to the Currowan fire on the south flank.

The area was warned to seek shelter when the fire front approached.

Another fire was brought to the emergency level, which burns in a large area between the Began and Moruya regions.

The fire on the Badja forest road is more than 240,000 hectares and burns out of control.

This fire has combined with the Good Good brand in the west and the Werri Berri brand in the southwest.

The people in Dignams Creek should now head towards Narooma when the way is clear and people in Wallaga Lake have been asked to monitor the conditions.

Searing temperatures and strong winds affect much of Southeast Australia today.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 1940s in some areas of New South Wales, including south-west Sydney, the Hunter region, the Illawarra region and some parts of the central north coast.

Firefighters had a short pause after the rain fell over several fires, but RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the firefighters were back on “heightened alert”.

“Some of these fire areas can flare up and ignite again and again, considering that we have thousands of miles of fire,” he said.

“A lot has been deleted, a lot is under control – but there are still burning and smoldering bags and we don’t know how many additional roots, stumps or branches are likely to flare up under these conditions. “

A comprehensive fire ban applies to seven regions across New South Wales, including the Far South Coast, the Southern Territories, the Illawarra, the Greater Sydney Area, the Central Areas, the Hunter Area and the Northwest.

