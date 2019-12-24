advertisement

media_play

Bushfires frenzy near sheep farm on Kangaroo Island

Bushfires burned on December 23 on the north side of Kangaroo Island near a local sheep farm. Turkey Lane Merinos, which produces wool on the north side of Kangaroo Island, released a video showing smoke rising from a distance and said the fire was burning on its “north and west frontier” Eve had bushfires in the area around 15,000 hectares destroyed, along with “at least two houses and immense damage to paddocks, wood plantations and scrubland”. According to a map by the Australian government about bushfire activity, the fires on Kangaroo Island were concentrated northward, splinters of the island near the courtyard. Kangaroo Island is located southwest of Adelaide in South Australia. Credit: Turkey Lane Merinos via Storyful

advertisement