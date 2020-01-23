advertisement

Millions of people from around the world have poured into the Australian bushfire. However, according to the director of the Australian Red Cross, around 10% of the donations do not go to the country’s victims.

Infernos have wreaked havoc in down under. To date, more than 17.9 million hectares have been burned down in the six states, and the land affected by the Amazon rainforest was exaggerated by flames last year. In New South Wales (NSW) alone, 1,588 homes were destroyed and over 650 damaged.

Celebrities, billionaires, CEOs, and everyday people have interfered in the Bushfire Relief Fund and raised around $ 115 million. According to Noel Clements, director of the Red Cross, 10% of every dollar will go to administration.

The apparent rigidity in the distribution of funds directly affects those in chaos, like this NSW resident below:

Given the allegations that donations for future disasters would be increased, Clements said that the money would be actively distributed through grants and that the $ 10 million in administrative expenses would not be spent in full.

While appearing on the Today Show, Clements said:

Basically, this is the work that we are doing when we process the applications. We need to make sure that we meet the legal requirements and process applications as quickly as possible. We have teams that call people to support them with these applications. That is the main cost.

This is for brush fire, this is not an obstacle to other disasters. Remember there are people who need to be rebuilt and there are people who need support. We want the means to be able to do this.

While the Red Cross grants are substantial, ranging from $ 10,000 to $ 20,000 to those affected by the fire, only 700 have been approved so far. The nonprofit claims that $ 30 million has been allocated to its disaster and recovery fund – but residents are unsure.

Robert Gorringe from Ulmarra in northern New South Wales told 7News:

They have promised a lot that they will do this and that, (but) I have received nothing, I have no idea where the money is going.

In order to distribute the funds as best as possible, the Red Cross published a statement explaining that the donations will be channeled to the community over the next three years through tailored recovery programs.

Bega MP Andrew Constance, the Minister of Transport and Road Traffic, however, aimed at the charity’s hesitation. “The Australians have now donated to help people now, not in three years,” he said, according to MailOnline.

You can donate here to the NSW Rural Fire Service or here to the Queensland Fire Service. You can also donate to the WWF Australia Bushfire Emergency Fund here.

