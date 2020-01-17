advertisement

The devastating bushfires across Australia have killed more than two dozen people and an estimated one billion animals, and the overall environmental impact may not yet be known. In the face of such a real emergency, the sport seems a bit secondary, but the Australian Open is slated to start in Melbourne on Sunday.

Air quality was already an issue as one player was forced to withdraw from a qualifier and other players were right to complain that the games were initially outdoor.

Sorry – did I play in a higher intensity version yesterday without being medically informed? https://t.co/3ubY5R9uKf pic.twitter.com/oXCkbolNFe

– Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) January 15, 2020

We cannot let that go. @VasekPospisil @DreddyTennis @ Jay27798 @sventennis @ hotdog6969 @GBtennis @NaomiBroady pic.twitter.com/KYxSW2kP2I

– Liam Broady (@Liambroady), January 15, 2020

ESPN plans to report First Ball to Last Ball annually for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN +, but obviously any tournament interruption could affect these plans. The main factor: in which direction is the wind blowing? ESPN Vice President Jaime Reynolds wrote a piece detailing how different the air quality is when the wind blows from the west.

“The Australians want to demonstrate their strength and determination, so we all hope for nothing but a western breeze.”

Jamie Reynolds, Vice President of Production at ESPN, gives an on-site look at #AusOpen https://t.co/3KzK3GUx4X pic.twitter.com/r8P7KWk83k 2020

– ESPN Front Row (@ESPNFrontRow), January 17, 2020

Reynolds notes that if the Open needs to use an alternate plan to move some games to indoor practice pitches, ESPN may not be able to deliver on the promise of coverage.

They delayed the start in the first two days of qualifying. If required, eight indoor practice areas are available. Unfortunately there are no television skills there, which would affect our plans to present each qualifier and tournament.

Although recognized as an outdoor event, this is the only Grand Slam venue that has three retractable stadiums so they can be played even when conditions get tough during the main draw.

The event’s FAQ from ESPN.com also included this section about this fallback plan:

It sounds far-fetched, but in the worst case, the Australian Open could become the first hybrid outdoor-indoor tournament. The National Tennis Center has four covered stadiums and eight indoor courts. The air circulation systems in the covered rooms contain some filtering. Earlier this month, however, smoke in Sydney overwhelmed some air conditioners and triggered smoke alarms in some buildings. Tiley said, “(We) effectively weatherproofed the Australian Open.”

We may still see if that also means that they made it smoke-tight.

However, early earnings from this fallback plan are not great, according to local players. From the telegraph:

The eight indoor courts in the National Tennis Center on the southeast corner of the site were seen as a potential escape route in conditions that are continuously contaminated. When Jay Clarke, a Briton, tried to warm up for his match at the NTC, he found the dishes unusable after smoke had entered the ventilation system.

“There was talk of (the qualifiers) moving around the hall,” said Clarke, who later suffered a hip injury and lost in three sets. “But we actually went to the NTC and it was worse. They have permanent ventilation openings so that the smoke that has entered cannot escape. No players were training over there, and I warmed up outdoors. “

It remains to be seen whether a similar fate could happen to the retractable roof stages, but it is certainly a problem. The safety of the players should of course be the guiding principle, but that wasn’t always the case, especially at the Australian Open, where games were played in dangerous heat conditions in the past. However, you should at least be prepared for this. Air filled with smoke is inevitable.

Let us hope that the fires will subside quickly for reasons beyond the Australian Open’s ability to go according to plan.

