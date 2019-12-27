advertisement

Woolworths has answered the call to help its volunteer firefighters fight the large number of flames across Australia.

The supermarket giant announced today that it will increase the paid vacation entitlements of team members who work for rural fire departments to four weeks.

Employed team members are entitled to unlimited paid fire fighting leave after four weeks, if approved. It is now broader.

“The cruelty of this year’s bushfire season has been visible to all of us and has tragically cost the lives of one of our own teams,” said Brad Banducci, CEO of Woolworths.

The announcement comes because the pressure is increasing to pay volunteers.

“With our busiest time of year, some of our employees across Australia have volunteered with rural fire departments.

“To support their community spirit and in view of the inevitable increase in challenges in the coming weeks and months, we have decided to extend paid vacation entitlements for our corporate agreement team members who volunteer with rural fire departments.”

The announcement came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Christmas Eve that the government would provide civil servants and volunteers with paid leave of at least 20 working days for those who contribute to the fire-fighting efforts.

Mr Morrison has extended paid leave for civil servants.

“We are helping bring more boots to the ground and provide relief to people who have been there for weeks,” Morrison told the media in Mt. Barker, South Australia.

“As the bushfire season starts earlier, I’ve heard that some people immerse themselves in their other vacation needs to stay outside and fight the flames.

“Today’s announcement is about ensuring that our volunteer firefighters can continue to focus on the task at hand.”

Mr. Morrison said he turned to large companies across the country to assist team members who have given up their time fighting fires that devastate homes and kill people.

“It is really up to each company to make their own decisions,” he told reporters.

“I know that companies are good at vacationing. For many it will not be a change, and for some it may be. So I invite you to take a look at the review. “

The decision is made as the pressure on the government increases to offer direct cash reimbursements to volunteers.

“I have to reiterate that these fire departments are run by state governments,” said Morrison. “They are not run by the federal government. What they need is that the focus is on the topic. And I have to go back to the operational agencies that are fighting the fires.”

