advertisement

Out of control bushfires continue to threaten homes in NSW, Victoria, and ACT, although conditions were somewhat cooler after a scorching heat wave that hit many areas over 40 degrees on Saturday.

A complete fire ban remains for ACT as the runaway bushfire in the Orroral Valley threatens the country’s capital and evokes memories of the 2003 bushfire when four people died and hundreds of homes in Canberra were destroyed.

The flame, which has so far burned more than 52,000 hectares or more than 22 percent of the ACT, was downgraded from an emergency warning level on Saturday afternoon to watch and act.

advertisement

“The fire activity on the entire fireplace has decreased,” said a statement on Saturday evening.

People in the Apollo Road, Boboyan Road, Naas Road and Top Naas Road areas must remain vigilant. Temperatures in the US capital were above 40 ° C for a second day in a row. Shortly before 3 p.m., Canberra reached 42.7C.

Residents in the southern CBR should expect active flames to appear on the horizon. Several delayed drops have occurred near Tharwa today. Tonight, the crews are strengthening the security lines with a planned backwater along Naas Road on the east side of Mt. Tennent. Please remain vigilant and not alarmed. Pic.twitter.com/hwvQH9jmew

– ACT ESA (@ACT_ESA) February 1, 2020

The size of the fire is currently about 52, 234 ha

This corresponds to 522 square kilometers of the land area of ​​2,358 square kilometers of the ACT.

22% of the territory has been burned. https://t.co/HwUkRibq5t

– Andrew Barr MLA (@ABarrMLA) February 1, 2020

The fire risk in the area is high on Sunday.

Emergency services commissioner Georgeina Whelan issued a complete fire ban on the entire area on Sunday until midnight. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on Saturday that the state of emergency in the area is expected to continue until at least Monday.

He again urged people to stay away from the area and said the visitors were just “standing in their way”. “It is incredibly disappointing that a number of people have been ordered by ACT police to leave the area last night,” he said.

Dean Sgarbossa of the Bureau of Meteorology said that humidity on ABC television would increase throughout Saturday, which would increase the fire risk towards Sunday.

media_cameraHorses panicked near Canberra on February 1, 2020 when a fire broke out on the property of Lawrence and Clair Cowie. Image: Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

“DIFFICULT DAY” FOR NSW COMPANIES

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says NSW had “another difficult day” when several emergency fires burned in the southeastern state.

While five emergency flame warnings were pending on the south coast and southeast of New South Wales on Saturday afternoon, only one warning remained at the highest level at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The land fire department warned of an immediate threat to land and life from the Clear Range fire in the Colinton, Michelago and Bredbo areas. The out of control Clear Range fire arose from embers that were miles away from the ACT’s large Orroral Valley fire.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council urged residents of the small town of Bredbo, where there were only 352 people in 2016, to reduce water consumption where possible “to ensure that enough water is available to fight fires.”

“Water is currently being consumed faster than it can be refilled,” the council said on Saturday evening on Facebook.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said no damage to homes has been reported.

Buildings such as horse stables, sheds and other outbuildings were destroyed by fires in the region.

An RFS spokeswoman said Saturday evening that there had been unconfirmed reports of five lost structures. The Clear Range fire will also be a key topic for the RFS on Sunday, the spokeswoman said.

When the clock strikes twelve, 62 bush and grass fires burn in NSW, 25 of which still need to be contained. 4 fires remain with Watch and Act. More than 2,000 firefighters are still on the job. The crews will work overnight to slow the spread of fire and protect the houses where possible. #Nswrfs pic.twitter.com/PoZ5ptK5RI

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 1, 2020

A southern wind is expected to prevail very late on Saturday evening, and “with each wind change, complexity and potential new threats add,” she said.

The type of vegetation on the base of the fire causes the flame to become very irregular and puncture, which can result in very difficult conditions for the firefighters.

“We urge people across the edge of the fire to have a plan and continue to monitor conditions as the situation is likely to change with the changing winds in the next 24 hours,” she said.

“If we keep in mind that tomorrow will be a very hot day with these winds – although (as predicted) is better than today, it will be a key focus for us.”

Thunderstorms also burned over the Big Jack Mountain, the Border Fire and the Postmans Trail on the south coast of the state.

The pyro-cumulonimbus clouds are “very dangerous for everyone nearby, including firefighters,” the RFS published on Saturday afternoon on Twitter. Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian wrote on Twitter on Saturday that it was “another difficult day in NSW, especially in the southeastern state”.

A very high fire risk is forecast for Sunday for the north coast, the Hunter area, the Sydney area, Illawarra / Shoalhaven, the central areas, the north slopes and the northwest fire areas.

The Monaro Highway remained closed near the ACT border between Royalla and Bunyan due to the Clear Range fire.

Nerriga, which reached 42.4 ° C before 4 p.m., was one of the places on the south coast where the 40 ° C was exceeded on Saturday.

In Sydney, Badgerys Creek, Horsley Park, Penrith and Richmond reached the 46C, while Bankstown, Camden and Campbelltown reached the 45C.

“Heavy storms may be forecast for many parts of NSW on Sunday, including Sydney. Inland storms can stir up dust, ”the NSW Bureau of Meteorology published on Saturday evening on Twitter.

media_camera Bushfires are burning near the city of Bumbalong south of Canberra, where the authorities have declared the first state of emergency in almost two decades. Picture: Peter Parks / AFP

VICTORIA scorched and soaked

It was a story of two states in Victoria with rain in the west and fire in the east.

Western and southern parts of the state were drenched on Saturday, while eastern parts of the state struggled with dry conditions and 10 active fires.

Bushfires continue to rage in Victoria’s fire-infested east, and several warnings are issued.

Fire warnings have been issued for flames across the state, with the highest alert for a runaway bush fire west of Bonang in East Gippsland activated.

All over the east and northeast there are various other warnings of guards and acts, including Bendoc, Bendoc Upper, Bendoc North, Marlo and Tabbara. Residents are asked to remain vigilant and monitor weather conditions.

“When it comes to the weather, it’s actually a story of two states,” Andrew Crisp, the emergency management commissioner, told reporters on Saturday.

Harmful winds and heavy rainfall prevailed in the northern and central areas of the state. The strongest gust of wind in the state was recorded in Mangalore at 128 km / h at around 4:00 p.m.

Gusts of up to 111 km / h hit the Eildon Fire Tower at 4.40 p.m., while Puckapunyal with a flood of 19 mm of rain reached 106 km / h in just 10 minutes, the weather bureau said.

An emergency thunderstorm warning near Seymour was canceled on Saturday evening. Heavy rain hit parts of the Wimmera, with Nhill taking 61mm, Dimboola 51mm, Longerenong 42mm and Horsham 40mm on Saturday at 9 a.m.

After 9 a.m., Trentham recorded 36 mm of rainfall, while Berwick in southeast Melbourne fell 34 mm.

“Today and yesterday we certainly had moisture, storm activity, rain and the harmful winds. It’s practically over… it should be clear tomorrow morning, ”Richard Carlyon, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, told AAP. “We definitely had the worst.”

State emergency services have received 604 requests for help across the state, less than 100 pending, until 9:45 p.m.

Originally published as bushfires

advertisement