Australia’s volunteer fire department has dropped to its lowest level in a decade and has dropped nearly 20 percent after taking population growth into account.

In the 2018/19 financial year, 824 volunteers per 100,000 people came according to a report published by the Productivity Commission on Wednesday.

This is 18.8 percent less than in 2009/10, when there were 1015 volunteer firefighters and auxiliary workers for every 100,000 people.

While rates have steadily declined over this period, overall numbers have also declined after unpaid firefighters peaked at 173,017 in 2012/13.

Overall, the number of volunteers including support workers reached a peak of 226,509 in 2015/16, before falling to a decade low of 207,445 in the past financial year. The paid fire fighting workforce grew over the same period, but the increase does not reflect the decline in volunteers.

The fire brigade employed almost 20,700 people, 15,223 of whom were fighting the flames and the rest of the auxiliary staff in the past financial year.

This has grown steadily from 17,278 in 2009/10 to 20,297 in 2017/18, but only slightly compared to the previous year [2018/19: 20,692].

The rate per 100,000 people was calculated using the estimated resident population of a fiscal year and, as of 2016, included Norfolk Island with a population of just over 2000.

The Commission’s report on government services also found that the value of fire insurance claims fell below $ 1 billion last year to $ 978.6 million. This was the first decline in a decade after peaking at $ 1.325 billion in 2017/18. The data excludes major disasters where the total number of claims exceeds $ 100 million, which means that the current forest fire crisis is unlikely to trigger a major surge in the next round of data.

The number of fire victims declined further in the past financial year and was 3.5 people per million. This was the lowest since the first 10.4 report in 1989.

In 2018/19, record amounts were spent on fire services. The $ 4.95 billion was $ 196.55 per person, compared to $ 177.08 the previous year.

Originally published as a worrying problem for Aussie Fireys

