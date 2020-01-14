advertisement

Qualifying for the Australian Open was postponed on Tuesday due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires in Australia affected Melbourne.

The game was scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT), but thick smoke covered Melbourne, causing it to be pushed back by an hour.

Bushfires have haunted Australia in the past few months, and the first Grand Slam of the year has raised concerns about the well-being of players and viewers. The main draw starts on Monday.

Poor air quality has already affected the event, and the announcement of the Australian Open was suspended on Tuesday morning.

“Training was temporarily interrupted this morning due to poor air quality,” said a statement.

“Qualifiers start at 11:00 am The conditions on site improve and are constantly monitored.

“Further decisions will be made based on the data on site and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria.

“As always, the health and safety of our players, our employees and our fans is our top priority.”

Air quality in Melbourne has been in a “dangerous” and “very bad” area since midnight local time (1:00 PM GMT). This emerges from measurements by the environmental protection authority Victoria.

