A parliamentary investigation will debunk allegations that the Australian government in New South Wales was unprepared for a bushfire health crisis.

The investigation will look at measures the government has taken to protect the public from smoke pollution, Cate Faehrmann said on Thursday.

“There are concerns that the government’s response to the bush smoke crisis has been inadequate, particularly whether enough has been done to inform people about the risks … and what to do to be on the safe side.”

“Long-term exposure to brush fire smoke can have long-term negative effects, but there are very few studies in this area, as this has never been done to this extent.”

The parliamentary inquiry is supported by the Crossbench.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians already described the effects of bushfire smoke pollution this summer as a worsening “public health crisis”.

“This is an unprecedented public health crisis and we still don’t know what the impact of this continued exposure to bush smoke will be,” said college president-elect John Wilson in January.

“It is critical that there is a comprehensive and coordinated response to this health crisis and that everyone who needs medical care has timely access to competent health services.”

By Steven Trask

