Baby Saga was born on January 1st, 2020 at 5:14 a.m. in a few hours into the new year.

The birth of Saga, born at 37 weeks early and supposedly a time of unprecedented joy, was clouded, as in much of Australia, by the bushfires and smoke that keep choking us.

You see, despite her relative security from the chaos outside, Saga’s last scan showed problems and her urgent birth became a matter of life and death.

“Her placenta failed and if she was not born within 24 hours, stillbirth was a very real risk,” said her father, Dr. Roland Stokes, who is also a general practitioner.

Saga’s trail turned week, her heart rate was hard to find, and hospital staff poured into the room. And then … she arrived. A tiny, fragile little opossum weighing just 1.8 kg. But breathe there.

Saga needed medical attention as soon as she was born. Image: delivered.

Saga battle

Saga Snow has been recovering from the hospital nursery since she was born three weeks ago. Today she is away from home, no longer needs heart rate and oxygen monitoring, but still has a gastric tube. Mother Amber was in the hospital for five days and is now spending her time walking around empty. Her family hopes to see Saga at home with her 19-month-old sister Indi the next week.

However, the most frightening part of Saga’s entry into the world was only realized after she was born.

“After Saga’s birth, the midwife saw Saga’s placenta and paused. Although Amber is a lifelong non-smoker, the midwife asked if she had smoked because the placenta looked like a smoking placenta: small, irregular, calcified, discolored, and fragile, “said Dr. Stokes.

“It is impossible for me to refute a possible connection between the saga placenta as a smoker and the crazy amount of smoke in the air in the past months.”

The family lives in West Wollongong and Amber traveled to Sydney to work while she was pregnant. On smoky days, air quality has changed from poor to dangerous in both areas in the past few months.

Amber and Roland after Saga’s birth. Image: delivered.

Second wave of destruction

Saga’s birth tells the story of Australia’s second wave of bushfire destruction. Her story – this time with a happy ending – is likely to become commonplace, and the effects of smoking on health are possible for years to come.

The statistics surrounding the Australian bushfire crisis are stunning. Over 1,000 fires have set fire to more than eight million hectares, more than 2,000 houses, 29 lives and the lives of a billion animals.

It is difficult to know what long-term health problems will result from bushfires. Picture: Getty.

Research has long shown a link between prolonged exposure to brush fire smoke and increased risks in pregnancy – and it is In front Places like Canberra achieved 22 times the dangerous air quality. Complications due to exposure include premature birth and low birth weight, as well as pregnancy hypertension, gestational diabetes, the increased need for assisted ventilation and newborn care, and smaller pregnancy fetuses.

Fay Johnston, a professor of public health at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania, recently warned of the dangers of the placenta for pregnant women.

However, these are not isolated events, statements and studies. In recent weeks, governing bodies and councils across Australia have come together to warn of the risks to women and babies. These include the Australian Medical Association as well as the Royal Australian College and the New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Saga will soon go home to be with her family. Image: delivered.

The future of the saga

While Saga is still in the hospital, Mother Amber has to wake up every three hours to express milk and then go to the hospital to breastfeed. Compared to the time when she had Indi, it was a completely different experience and she would like to have a first baby again.

Although Saga is doing well, her parents are concerned about the impact Saga will have on her life in the future – will it affect her physically or in her development? There is no way of knowing at the moment.

The saga’s birth complications have made the family even more aware of climate change and the long-term effects of brush fire and smoke.

“Please think carefully about how much your family’s future means to you and how much you can do to help correct climate change. Don’t be on the wrong side of the story, “said Dr. Stokes.

“For this moment we will celebrate saga, for the next moment we will act.”

If you or someone you know are pregnant, it is important to see a doctor regularly in the last few weeks of pregnancy.

