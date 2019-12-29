advertisement

Follow the latest news about the Gippsland emergency here.

You can find all current information at VicEmergency here.

Emergency Alarm

FURNELL, TAMBOON, TAMBOON SOUTH, WINGAN RIVER

It is too late to leave. Protection on the spot. Emergency services cannot help you.

There is a bush fire on the Wingan River that is out of control.

The fire is about 20 km east of the Cann River.

There are eastern winds that put pressure on the west side of the fire. There may be increased smoke levels in and around the Tamboon and Bemm River.

The fire has increased rapidly.

All roads in the warning area are closed, including West Wingan Road.

The campers were evacuated from campsites in Wingan Inlet and Tamboon, as well as from other campsites in Croajingolong National Park, including the Wilderness Coast Walk.

REEDY FLAT, TAMBO CROSSING, WATTLE CIRCLE, ENSAY SOUTH

Leaving now is the safest option before conditions get too dangerous. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.

The brush fire east of Tambo Crossing and the brush fire northwest of Tambo Crossing are not yet under control.

The fire east of Tambo Crossing has crossed the Old Coach Road and continues to burn towards the Fainting Range Track.

The fire northwest of Tambo Crossing is actively burning between Stirling Track and Angora Range Road.

There is an active fire along the Haunted Stream northwest of Tambo Crossing.

Strong northwest winds are likely to increase fire behavior this morning.

Firefighters are working in Reedy Flat and Tambo Crossing this morning to prepare for a possible fire attack.

EVACUATE NOW

GOONGERAH, MARTINS CREEK

If you are not yet evacuated, evacuate now. If you want to stay, the ambulance service may not be able to help you.

About 14 km west of Goongerah there is a bush fire that is not yet under control.

This fire moves east towards Goongerah and Martins Creek.

This fire is expected to hit Goongerah and Martins Creek at any time in the next 24 hours.

RELIEF CENTERS

Bairnsdale: Bairnsdale Football Pavilion, 40 Macarthur St

Delegate: 3074 delegates street, delegates.

Lakes Entrance: Lakes Entrance Mechanic Hall Community Church, 125 Palmers Rd

Omeo: Park St

Orbost: Orbost Community Sports Center, 40 Arnold St

LAST RESORT OPTIONS

• Protection in the middle of a large open area, such as a plowed paddock, a soccer oval, or a sports reserve

• Go into a large body of water, such as a dam, lake, river, sea, or underground pool, although you may be exposed to extreme conditions such as strong winds, fire sounds, flying embers, and heavy smoke

• Try to protect yourself from the heat of the fire

WHAT TO DO INSIDE?

• Close all exterior doors, windows and ventilation openings. Switch off cooling systems

• You must seek protection before the fire arrives. The extreme heat will likely kill you before the flames reach you

• Protection in a room with two exits, e.g. B. a door or a window, one of which leads directly to the outside. It is important to be able to look outside so that you know what is happening to the fire

• If your house catches fire and the conditions inside become unbearable, you have to get out and stay in an area that has already been burned

