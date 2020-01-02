advertisement

Troy Southen is used to protecting people’s houses from the raging fire, but not his own.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning worker fought flames and sheltered homes near Sarsfield on Monday when he heard on emergency radio that his street, Windsor Dr., had been attacked.

He came moments before the flame reached his property.

media_cameraColleagues helped Troy Southen protect his home in Sarsfield from a relentless fire on Monday night. Images: Suppliedmedia_cameraThe fight to save the Southen family’s home in Sarsfield on Monday evening.

A neighbor in shorts and an undershirt, as well as five other department employees, including his 18-year-old son Tom, joined the fight.

With limited water, Mr. Southen used a bulldozer to push burning cars, fences, and “everything that caught fire” over a hill and away from his house.

The two-hour fight was so violent that it collapsed several times and his exhausted colleagues had to throw up.

“It was adamant for two hours. It came to us from three angles, ”said Southen.

“They all did a great job. I cannot believe that they stayed and defended my house as if it were their own. “

The group saved the house, but eight vehicles, fences, and fruit trees were destroyed.

Mr. Southen said he owed his neighbor Adam Campbell and his colleagues Lewis Kingston, Mick Farnham, Kobi Cook and Josh Seignior “a debt that I can never repay”.

“It’s always someone else’s house, someone else’s property,” he said.

“As your own house, it gave me an understanding of how people feel when they wake up the next day and have a home to go home to.”

Mr. Southen will fight fire again today.

“Hopefully we will do something good and let other people know how I felt on Monday.”

