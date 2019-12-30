advertisement

Around 100,000 people had to flee Melbourne’s five suburbs on Monday evening when Australia’s huge bushfire crisis killed a volunteer firefighter who was fighting a separate fire in the NSW countryside.

December 31, 2019 2:05 a.m.

East Gippsland burned late Monday night when more than 30 bushfires devastated Victoria.

Homes and lives were threatened because there were 13 emergency alarms in the far east and northeast of Victoria due to out of control flames.

A large, uncontrolled fire off the New South Wales border triggered an evacuation alarm for the residents of Walwa.

“Firefighters were unable to stop the fire and it has now passed into Victoria and is headed towards Walwa, Guys Creek, Cudgewa, Burrowa Pine National Park,” the warning said.

A cool turn was looming across the state, and temperatures were expected to drop by the mid-1920s, along with strong winds and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a fireman was killed in a truck rollover near Albury, New South Wales, when out-of-control inferno threatens homes and lives in three states and conditions in some regions should deteriorate further.

A severe fire risk is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

Homes and lives are at risk as 10 emergency calls are made for out-of-control flames in the far east and northeast of Victoria.

“They are in danger and must act immediately to survive,” Vic Emergency warned residents of Murray River, Walwa, Cudgewa North, Burrowye, and Mount Alfred, and areas between these locations

“It is highly recommended that you evacuate now and be in a safer, away-from-fire location. The Murray Valley Highway is closed in both directions. Take indoor protection immediately. It is too late to leave.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for East Gippsland and the northeast as fires devastated the area, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The area also expects strong winds.

A fireman died in New South Wales after being hit by a fire truck near Albury.

Two colleagues were also burned in the incident near Jingellic, east of Albury.

“It is believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds,” tweeted the RFS on Monday evening.

#NSWRFS confirms that a volunteer fireman died near Jingellic tonight. Another 2 firefighters have been burned.

The firefighters worked on the Green Valley Fire, about 70 km east of #Albury. The truck is believed to have rolled when hit by extreme winds.

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 30, 2019https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NSW Fire and Rescue informed news.com.au that they were called to an RFS truck at 5:52 p.m. on River Road in Jingellic.

