Holiday parks in East Gippsland distract guests while the danger of bushfires continues in the region.

Popular coastal towns are hard to reach by road, and some tourism companies are asking customers to cancel their vacation.

Leah Archer, manager of Swan Reach Holiday Park, said she had called off potential visitors due to the constantly changing conditions.

“We are currently not accepting bookings and are telling people on vacation that they shouldn’t come,” said Ms. Archer. “It’s disappointing for them, but we don’t risk their lives.”

When another hot day was forecast for Saturday, the fire risk for the small town on the Tambo River was always present, said Ms. Archer.

The holiday park offers reimbursements for vacationers, but asks them to postpone their trip instead of canceling it.

media_cameraLakes Entrance to Caltex owner Frank Milito with his wife Daniella and children Marisal, 7 and Lewis, 8. Picture: David Caird

“We don’t want people to be prevented from doing this, we want them to come and have fun later,” she said.

At Lakes Entrance, the North Arm Tourist Park also offered refunds to visitors who wanted to cancel their stay.

“If you’re nervous, don’t do it,” said park owner Kerrie Adams.

Princes Hwy was expected to remain closed for several days east of Bairnsdale on the New South Wales border, and Ms. Adams said that many guests could not reach the holiday park even if they wanted to.

“I certainly don’t encourage them to come, but I don’t discourage them either,” said Ms. Adams. Other residents of Lakes Entrance felt the cost of lost business.

East Gippsland Charters operator Frank Milito said the region would “be in a world of injury”.

media_cameraState Minister of Tourism Martin Pakula. Image: Getty Images

He told Herald Sun that his business had lost between $ 5,000 and $ 6,000 a day.

“Economically, this will really flatten this area,” said Milito.

State Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said the government would work to support the local tourism industry.

“Exactly what this support looks like, we have to work with the Commonwealth, Destination Gippsland and the operators concerned,” he said.

“These discussions have started and Destination Gippsland has already founded a tourism crisis management group.”

Meanwhile, Victorian vacationers stranded in towns on the south coast of New South Wales have started driving home via Canberra.

Melbourne woman Anna Woodruff said the trip home was “the scariest ride I’ve ever made”.

“We were afraid to go, but more afraid to stay than the fires spread,” she said.

On Monday Ms. Woodruff and her partner had streaked from their vacation home in Mallacoota across the NSW border to Merimbula.

The couple drove their dog to Canberra on Tuesday.

media_cameraThe Lucknow Memorial Hall outside of Bairnsdale is filled with donated clothes, groceries and toys for the victims of the Gippsland brush fire. Picture: David Crosling

GENEROSITY FOR THE NEEDED

The generous residents of Gippsland have filled a small community hall with donations of clothing and food for those who have lost everything due to the bush fires.

A temporary donation center was set up in Lucknow Memorial Hall, near Bairnsdale, by a local who wanted to help those in need.

On Wednesday, the floor, tables and stage were completely covered and a large team of volunteers had to sort.

Volunteer Wendy McPhan said “Thousands and thousands” of donations had been received.

“You have to help people,” she said.

“I’ve spent my whole life here and just wanted to help.

“Most of us volunteers in the hall shed a tear. it was quite confrontational for many of us.

media_cameraA team of volunteers at Lucknow Memorial Hall outside of Bairnsdale. Picture: David Crosling

“Bush fire victims come in and burst into tears, they are so overwhelmed.

“A lady couldn’t even come in, she was so emotional. It’s phenomenal.

“You literally have clothes on your back.”

The center was on Wednesday a beehive of activity with a team of volunteers through the clothing, groceries, toys and other seven goods that had been donated.

“Community is the most important thing you have,” said Ms. McPhan.

A shelter has also been established in Bairnsdale as a safe haven.

Starting Saturday another day with a high fire risk in East Gippsland, the locals take no chances to protect their beloved animals.

Fernank Irene Harris has brought her horse Roo to the horse farm in Bairnsdale.

“You are your best friend,” she said.

“You see them as friends. They are thinking about losing them in the fires and it is annoying.

“It is better to be safe than sorry. I am not ready to risk it. “

Clifton Creek wife Shannon Hutchings also took care of her horses at the refuge.

Ms. Hutchings, who took refuge at the Bairnsdale Relief Center with her partner Robert and their four children, was still to return to their property.

“We do not know what condition it is, what we have or what we have not lost,” said Ms. Hutchings.

“We hope for the best. We brought out the horses, our four children. “

– With Brianna Travers

genevieve.alison@news.com.au

,

