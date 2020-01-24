advertisement

This was not the first time we left home because we feared that the last time we would sleep in our familiar beds.

Knowing that fire was approaching, we had hoped to be able to leave our wombat orphanage in Goongerah in Gippsland at 4:00 a.m. on December 28th, when it was cool so the wombats evacuating with us didn’t have to travel in the heat ,

It was 9 a.m. when we left. Three other wombats were playing around the house while we packed. We wanted to put all the wombats in the car, but logistical chaos prevailed and we asked them to dig deep to save themselves.

Leaving our house was different this time. It hadn’t rained in five years.

We couldn’t remember the last time we got stuck in the car or wore rubber boots in winter.

The forest was crispy in December, as it would normally be in late summer. The river was the lowest we had ever seen.

The 75-minute drive to Orbost felt scary. The wind picked up and as we drove down the winding Bonang Road, dried leaves flew around our cars in an irregular dance. Every curve of the lush rainforest seemed to wave goodbye.

The smoke grew thicker as we approached Orbost, and burned debris fell on us as we drove into the entrance to our friend’s house. When we unloaded the wombats, our tears mixed with the ashes that landed on our faces.

media_cameraEmma Small from the Goongerah Wombat Sanctuary in East Gippsland evacuates an older wombat as bush fires approach. Image: delivery

A message from a CFA member has arrived on our phone. The only word I read: “Armageddon”.

We were afraid. We had anticipated the impending destruction for weeks. We hadn’t expected that there would be no words for the topicality.

Many houses in our tiny community were destroyed by fire. Waiting was the hardest part. Is our house still there? Are the wombats we raised still alive or are they crushed under our house, the place they came to seek protection and security?

Wombats can survive in their caves along with other animals that take refuge from bushfires.

Sometimes the intensity of the fire can suck the oxygen out of the burrow, causing the wombat to die. If this does not happen and the wombat survives, there is a good chance that it will slowly starve to death or burn its feet on the floor and eventually drop its feet – a slow, cruel death.

While waiting for news of our property, we heard about the millions of animals that had already died in bush fires across the country.

Our house survived. And how many stories the fire came so close.

We called our home “wombat magic”. Fire had burned three corners of our yard, including two sheds.

The fire had burned the river that winds through our valley. Dead animals float down the river. It’s the half-dead animals that break us. Birds fall from the sky, their little lungs can’t stand the suffocating smoke.

We came home at night on January 8th and 10th after starting our retreat.

I haven’t seen the remains of the rainforest waving goodbye. I don’t want to see it. I would rather pretend that the forest is what it was.

media_cameraA dead wombat after a bushfire broke through Corryong in Victoria. Picture: Jason Edwards

I should go back to work a week ago. What I saw changed me and I can’t imagine going to work every day and pretending that my world was the same as before.

No, we have not died and have not lost our home. But we saw what many chose to ignore.

We saw the changes in the soil, we missed the insects that were here, we watched the river sink and we felt our climate change.

If people, whether politicians or city dwellers or people who are simply not connected to nature on a daily basis, do not experience the changes on earth and feel physically how they would experience a hot coffee on their tongues, they will not fully understand what climate change means.

Sharon Small is a nurse who has lived in Goongerah for 18 years and runs the Goongerah Wombat orphanage.

