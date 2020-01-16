advertisement

If you’ve followed the bushfire crisis on social media and elsewhere, you may have seen reports of benevolent wombats tending other animals into their fireproof caves.

These stories quickly went viral – which probably reflected an appetite for good news after the horrors of the bushfire crisis. However, the accounts are not entirely correct.

Wombats do not collect helpless animals during a bush fire and bring them to safety. But wombats help other animals in other ways – even if it’s not their intention.

Obviously, wombats in fire-affected areas not only allow other animals to seek shelter in their deep, refractory caves, but actively drive fleeing animals into them.

UNINTENDED HEROES

Wombats can appear as random heroes during a bushfire by offering other wildlife a safe refuge underground.

Wombat Warrens – networks of interconnected trenches – are large and complex, and are largely shielded from the surface environment. Small mammals are known to use wombate caves to survive an inferno.

For example, a study of the southern wombat with hairy noses found guards with 28 entrances and almost 90 meters of tunnels.

In addition, deep underground temperatures are very stable compared to surface temperatures, with daily temperature fluctuations of less than 1 ° C compared to 24 ° C on the surface.

This heat buffering would help a lot in strong fires and you can understand why other species want access to these safe havens.

THE WOMBAT SHAREHOUSE

A 2015 study found that camera traps outside 34 wombat caves showed a surprising variety of animals using southern hairy-nose wombat caves. The researchers observed ten other species, six of which they used several times.

The invaders ranged from rock wallabies and bedongs to skinks and birds. Little penguins have been recorded 27 times in caves, while the black-footed rock wallaby has been observed more often in Wombat caves than in Wombats – almost 2000 visits in eight weeks! They were even observed in the caves to specifically avoid birds of prey.

But wombats aren’t the only ones offering other types of real estate. Bouncing mice, echidnas, sand-swimming skinks, barking geckos and numerous invertebrates were found in dry Australia with the help of bedongs and bilbies.

media_cameraA Northern hairy wombat caught on a wildlife surveillance camera.

SOMEBODY AT HOME?

It is also important to recognize that wombats do not have a “cave”. Rather, they have several caves in their home. In fact, a study conducted in 2012 tracked a wombat in 14 different caves.

While wombats are often considered to be quite sedentary, another study found that the average size of the home area of ​​ordinary wombats is 172 hectares.

They sleep in one burrow a few nights before moving to another.

Because each wombat has multiple caves, many can be empty within a home area, and abandoned caves are common in some areas. A 2007 study showed that even in “active” caves (showing signs of recent use) only one in three are actually occupied by a wombat at any given time.

This means that other species sometimes don’t have to share caves with wombats at all. It is free real estate.

media_cameraSam Mitchell, owner of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in the Parndana region, brings a dead koala and kangaroo to a mass burial site. Image: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

How could a wombat respond to an uninvited guest? This is difficult to know and probably depends on who visits you. Wombats prefer not to share their caves with other wombats, although cave sharing is common when the wombat populations are very high in one location.

In her book Wombats, Barbara Triggs remembers a fox being chased from a building by an angry wombat. Meanwhile, the crushed skulls of foxes and dogs in womba caves indicate that not all intruders are welcome.

The fact that a number of species use wombat caves suggests that wombat squatters may not notice or take care of them as long as they are not a threat. However, the fascinating interactions that take place in wombat caves, especially during a fire, still need to be explored in more detail.

The battle is not over

While empirical studies are needed, the evidence available suggests that wombats can be an important refuge for other wildlife during a fire.

In any case, it is important to recognize that surviving the fire is only half the battle.

Wombats and their house guests face a variety of challenges after the fire – not least to avoid predators in a barren landscape and to make a living in a landscape with scarce food.

