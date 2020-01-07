advertisement

The bushfire-ravaged city of South Durras has left brutal news for looters.

South Durras residents said they would use wood chippers, boats, and even a crab pot to loot.

A South Durras resident who refused to be named told news.com.au why raiders should be afraid of such a threat.

media_cameraThe “South D Crew” graphically warns looters.

“The idea is to break up the looters, like mulching branches in a wood chipper, then getting on the boat and putting the broken pieces of loot as bait in crab pots …” the resident told news.com.au.

The sign reads: “For looters.

“We won’t let you steal from us.

“If you come, you will not return.

“We have a wood chipper, crab pots and boats.

“You have been warned.

“We are vigilant.

“The South D Crew.”

The sign was found yesterday on South Durras Road, at the junction with Durras Lake Road.

South Durras is on the south coast of New South Wales, one of the areas most hit by bushfires this season.

South Durras was evacuated. Those who were left were told that it was too late to leave when a firestorm approached.

The inhabitants of the Conjola Park, devastated by the bush fire, also step up against looters. On Sunday there is a sign on the street that reads: “U (sic) -Loot, we shoot.”

Conjola Park on the south coast of New South Wales was hit by fire on New Year’s Day and more than 50 lots destroyed.

media_cameraA Schild advises looters near Conjola Park, NSW. Photo: Rick Rycroft / AAPmedia_cameraHouses are flattened in Conjola Park, Australia, after the community was recently hit by forest fires. Photo: Rick Rycroft / AAPmedia_cameraA truck burned out at Conjola Park in New South Wales. Photo: Rick Rycroft / AAP

When a picture of the sign was uploaded to Facebook, other bushfire survivors thought it was an “excellent” idea.

“I like to pay for more signs,” wrote one.

“Excellent sign. shd (sic) are posted everywhere … way too many low-life thieves pieces of sh * t around. and unfortunately many live among us every day … ”commented another.

When asked about Conjola’s signs, the NSW police said looting was not tolerated, but also no acts of violence against alleged looters.

The police reminded the residents of Conjola not to take the law into their own hands and that there are additional police officers in the area.

media_cameraA burned out car in Conjola Park, NSW. Photo: Rick Rycroft / AAP

NSW Police Force deputy commissioner Gary Worboys said Saturday he was “disgusted” by looters who use the bushfire for personal gain.

“People in these areas have already lost members of their communities, have seen property destroyed, and have been emotionally stirred by recent fire activities.

“You don’t need the added stress of looters stealing what’s left!”

He said both uniformed and civil police patrol fire-ravaged areas – and they have air surveillance assistance.

“Given the risk to thousands of lives and households, I can’t understand who thinks it’s okay to try to benefit from or benefit from other people’s expenses,” he said in a statement.

The NSW Police Force has asked the Conjola community to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

