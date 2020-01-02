advertisement

An elderly woman has died in Canberra, who is reported to have difficulty breathing after getting off the plane from an airplane and smoking from the bushfires.

The New Daily said tonight that the Canberra woman was on a Qantas flight that was coming from Brisbane.

She was reportedly alive after she got off the plane, but was worried shortly afterwards. Police and ambulances from ACT were on site.

advertisement

RELATED: Canberra’s Air Is The Worst In The World

Break: A woman died after being exposed to bushfire smoke that choked Canberra airport after exiting a Qantas plane this afternoon. @TheNewDailyAu confirmed the death to the police. Relatives believe that shortness of breath is related to https://t.co/QGU8GJKbyF

– 𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟 (@samanthamaiden) January 2, 2020

“ACT Policing was called to Canberra Airport around 4:15 p.m. after a woman’s unexpected death,” a spokeswoman for The New Daily said. “A report is being prepared for the coroner.”

A Qantas spokesman told news.com.au: “Qantas (has) received no reports that passengers felt uncomfortable during the flight and that all passengers left the plane normally.”

media_cameraBushfire smoke seen in Canberra airport. Canberra shuts down. Post and flight staff stop working and the city is running out of face masks

Due to the bush fires on the south coast, evacuees are moving to Canberra, where the number of cars on ACT roads will increase. Please abide by the traffic regulations, drive under the conditions, take regular breaks and be patient and attentive. Let’s work together as a community to make sure everyone is safe.

– ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) January 2, 2020

The country’s capital has suffered from smoke for another day and is currently in poorer air quality than Delhi, Mumbai and Beijing.

media_cameraSmoke flooded Canberra Airport after the devastating bush fires on the south coast of New South Coast.

Canberra Hospital had to put some medical / diagnostic procedures on the building and equipment due to smoke. I have been told that MRI machines cannot work today or tomorrow. #canberrasmoke

– Dr. Liz Allen (@DrDemography) January 1, 2020

Originally released as a woman who dies of brush fire

advertisement