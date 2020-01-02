advertisement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a revision of National Park Danger Reduction and Land Clearance laws as the Australian defense prepares to speed up its response to the country’s bushfire crisis.

After mass evacuations were carried out in New South Wales and Victoria, as well as in South Australia and Tasmania, Morrison promised to review the contributing factors as soon as the immediate operational response subsided.

Some residents said that a lack of prescribed burns in the cooler months led to high amounts of fuel that fed the devastating flames.

“The season was extraordinary in terms of the very long previous drought,” said Morrison.

He said issues like “climate change and drought” had a profound impact on the length of the fire season.

The prime minister also said that it was necessary to “address issues related to reducing hazards in national parks, regulating land clearance laws, development laws, and planning laws relating to people’s properties and where they can be built along our coast in countries like Australia “.

media_cameraA fireman is spraying trees and flying embers near the city of Nowra in New South Wales. Picture: AFP

“There have been many restrictions on these issues, which I believe should now be reviewed based on the impact of the more general climate effect that we are seeing in this country.”

He convened a special session of the Cabinet’s National Security Committee on Monday to discuss a further rollout of assets by the Australian armed forces.

Hundreds of fires burn or burn across the country, human lives have been lost and livelihoods destroyed, and communities that have been forced to flee to the beaches to escape the fires lit by wildlife experts and locals still have them never seen before.

Air quality in Canberra is currently the worst in the world – 14 times what is considered healthy and worse than that in Delhi in India and in Lahore in Pakistan.

And there are three months of hot weather.

The death toll increases, as does the list of missing people. State politicians and federal politicians have asked for calm while communication to the affected areas is being restored.

Nationwide, 5,884,000 ha have already been lost this season – a land area larger than Denmark.

media_cameraPrime Minister Scott Morrison meets Mark Ayliffe at the Cobargo RFS station in NSW. Picture: Sean Davey

17 people were killed – 15 in NSW and one each in Victoria and South Australia. There are fears that the death toll will increase. At least 18 are classified as missing. One is on the south coast of New South Wales, the rest in East Gippsland.

The authorities in Victoria are still trying to reach the worst affected areas and the news is expected to worsen, especially when the scorching temperatures return. Corryong, for example, is expected to reach 39 ° C on Friday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has called the season the worst in the state.

Victoria and NSW are not the only states in a bushfire hell.

In Queensland, 30 fires continue to burn and a total of 250,000 hectares are lost. The Sun State has lost 45 homes, but has not yet reported any deaths.

In South Australia, three of the 20 still burning fires are out of control. Hundreds of firefighters battled 120 flames covering 60,000 hectares and destroyed 88 houses this week alone.

1.2 million hectares were burned in Western Australia. A house has been lost and 30 fires are still burning.

In Tasmania, residents are on high alert, seven of a total of 30 fires continue to be a cause for concern. A house on the island has been lost.

Thousands of firefighters, mostly volunteers, have worked day and night to fight the flames. More than 1000 work in Victoria and 3000 in NSW.

