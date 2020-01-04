advertisement

The Prime Minister is holding a press conference from Canberra announcing a “change of attitude” for the government.

The government will no longer respond to requests from states, but will participate in local response efforts.

The governor-general has signed the Army Reserve’s call to fire affected communities.

The prime minister said 23 people had died and more than 1,500 houses have been destroyed.

He said the crisis had affected the whole country even though the Northern Territory has not yet been hit by bushfires.

He thanked the fire service officers in the States for the constant advice to the government.

The prime minister said a disaster had been declared in Victoria and NSW.

“We have seen this disaster escalate to a whole new level,” he said, adding that “we still have a very long way to go.”

3000 designated ADF reserve forces are used to support.

HMAS Adelaide has been prepared for evacuation from the coast and will sail from Sydney to Mallacoota this afternoon. It is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon.

HMAS Adelaide is fully equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid.

As of tomorrow, three Townookville Chinook helicopters will be dispatched to the affected areas.

Defense bases from Brisbane to Adelaide will also provide shelter for evacuees.

The Commonwealth will also finance leasing of fire extinguishers from the air, with operating costs passed on to the states that request them.

Further announcements on disaster recovery will follow in the next few days.

Finally, the Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister for their cooperation and support.

“Today is about ensuring security … follow the instructions you have been given,” he said, adding that the fire disaster the nation is facing is “absolutely complete.”

