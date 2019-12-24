advertisement

The Australians will wake up to one of the most bleak Christmas in living memory, where hundreds of homes have been destroyed by bush fires and road closures, and many vacationers’ travel plans are plunging into chaos.

At least nine people were killed this fire season when several uncontrolled flames burned in several states. The NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed Tuesday that 873 houses and 2048 outbuildings had been destroyed, while another 353 houses were damaged. These numbers are expected to increase significantly as teams are still evaluating properties that have been lost in the past few days. It is believed that another 100 houses have been lost since Thursday. However, due to the restricted RFS access, they are still being checked.

On Tuesday evening, 73 fires burned across the state, including the massive Gospers Mountain fire northwest of Sydney, the Green Wattle Creek fire southwest of the city, and the Currowan brush fire on the south coast. About 28 flames are no longer exposed, and more than 2,000 firefighters and volunteers are working to reduce them.

A “watch and act” warning was issued on Tuesday for the 116,000 hectare Kerry Ridge bushfire in Wollemi National Park, which was downgraded to “advice” level. More than 2,000 firefighters are now making important preparations before conditions in NSW deteriorate again this weekend.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there had been a moderation in the conditions, an increase in humidity and moisture levels that stopped the burn back on Monday around midnight.

Rain is forecast for the NSW coast north of Newcastle on Christmas Day, while Sydney has a 50 percent chance of rain and a maximum of 26 ° C. Easter winds will also drive smoke out of the city.

“Some of these major sources of fire are experiencing very strong backfires, especially backfires that are very close to the properties,” Fitzsimmons told Sky News on Tuesday.

The crews were busy setting up these lines on Monday night and would resume fire as soon as the increased humidity subsided, Fitzsimmons said. It is expected to get warmer and windier on weekends and early next week. However, the RFS does not expect the fire hazard observed a few days ago to repeat, said Fitzsimmons.

“We are really trying to consolidate as much as we can to ensure protection is as good as possible before it gets warmer and drier and this time a little further north in the wind,” he said.

These northerners have the potential to drive the Gospers Mountain and Grose Valley fires along the Great Western Highway towards the Blue Mountains townships.

“So there is a lot of really difficult, challenging and risky work that will continue into the coming days until Christmas,” said Fitzsimmons.

In the meantime, many vacationers have been stranded due to the extensive road closures caused by bush fires.

Live Traffic According to NSW, hundreds of kilometers of roads, including major highways and busy traffic arteries, have been blocked in both directions around the state.

Also on the southwest, a 20 kilometer section between Tahmoor and Hill Top – the area around Balmoral – remained closed on Christmas Eve.

However, there was a respite as the Princes Highway south of Nowra reopened after being blocked in both directions overnight.

The Gwydir Highway was also reopened in the north of the state.

Long-term weather forecasts do not predict significant rainfall until January or February.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced that Commonwealth volunteers will be given at least four weeks of paid leave to fight bushfires to get more boots on the ground.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged business to follow suit. “This means that as a major employer, in addition to what the armed forces and some of the other agencies are doing, they can spend more time on their brigades and, in particular, relieve small and medium-sized businesses of regional cities,” Morrison told reporters.

“We want to be an exemplary employer when it comes to how we do it.” Morrison also admitted that a longer Australian fire season and overlapping periods of high fire risk for states may require government policy changes. “

“Longer-term planning and longer-term policy … you do so in the sober light of the day after the event,” said Morrison.

In South Australia, firefighters are still working on the bush fire in the Adelaide Hills to eliminate the risk of flares within 127 kilometers.

The Cudlee Creek and Duncan fires continue to have guard and action advice, and the state fire department warns of unpredictable conditions.

Suppression activities, blackout and patrols were carried out on Tuesday when the crews faced more extreme fire weather later this week. “The weather conditions are currently favorable. A light wind is forecast for the next few days, which will gradually lead to very hot and windy fire hazards by the weekend, ”said the CFS.

“There is still a significant number of trees that smolder and run the risk of falling.” Most of the streets within the 25,000-hectare fire site have been reopened so that residents can inspect their properties.

So far, more than 80 houses and almost 500 other buildings have been destroyed.

Agricultural losses are also increasing. Around 1,100 hectares of vineyards, which are believed to have been destroyed or damaged, represent about a third of the region’s wine production, while cherry farmers have been severely affected.

Prime Minister Steven Marshall visited the fire site on Monday and is expected to announce additional funds to help victims of the fire and victims of other fires across the state.

To date, around 40,000 hectares have been burned across South Africa, with the fire in the Adelaide Hills killing off.

In Western Australia, parts of Cundeelee have an emergency warning fire in the gold field region.

Victoria continues to have two emergency warnings for Tamboo Crossing and Brookville.

In East Gippsland, burning bush fires have set fire to 50,000 hectares since November 21.

“We suspect these fires will burn for a few weeks, if not months,” said CFA chief Steve Warrington.

“We have a few days to strengthen our control lines.

“We will try to build this line of control so that there is no fire from there and we can fight it within these lines, but the reality is that these fires are active and very dangerous.”

megan.palin@news.com.au | @ Megan_Palin

