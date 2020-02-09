advertisement

Brian Lara showed that he still has what it takes to stay out of the race with a stylish 30-year-old. The West Indian legend stroked a number of loft cover drives and straight drives, including two sixes, before retiring to give another batsman a chance to play in a Bushfire bash in Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

His captain Ricky Ponting, who came in after Justin Langer’s retirement, also hit 26 when his team scored 104 for five out of his 10 overs.

Adam Gilchrist struck a six from the first chase ball before it was knocked over. Then Shane Watson popped 30 of nine balls, punishing Wasim Akram. Despite a brave effort by Gilchrist XI, Ponting’s team won in one go.

advertisement

‘Well done’

“All players had fun. They all say why we couldn’t play anymore, ”said Ponting. “Well done to everyone involved. I shared a dressing room with men I’ve spent 25 years with. “

After the game, Cricket Australia tweeted, “Thanks to the incredible generosity of Australia and around the world, we raised over $ 7.7 million to help communities and families affected by the recent bushfires.”

Fundraising has continued since the flames started in September.

They killed at least 30 people and destroyed thousands of houses. Many of the fires have only been brought under control in the past few days after torrential rain has swept across eastern Australia.

advertisement