Christmas is a time for togetherness and family. However, since the Australians welcome lunch on Christmas Day, they were asked to think about those who lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent bushfires.

Fires have devastated parts of NSW, South Australia and Queensland, and around 900 homes have been destroyed since the beginning of the fire season.

media_cameraBurned cars pollute the charred landscape. Picture: Rohan Kelly

So you can donate and bring a little relief to the neediest.

The Red Cross’s call for disaster relief and recovery

The Red Cross helps people around the world and at home with major emergencies and trauma. With decades of experience caring for people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, storms, fires, droughts and other emergencies, their support will move straight to the heart of the crisis.

The Vinnies Bushfire Appeal

Donate a little or a lot. A family can be supplied with food that has been evacuated from their home with only $ 50, and a family that has lost all their belongings and has to start all over again with $ 300.

The Salvation Army’s catastrophe appeal

Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) teams are responding to the bush fires in NSW and Queensland as an unprecedented number of fires result in loss of life and property. Your donation means helping them provide vital support for the restoration of destroyed communities.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Bushfire appeal

Although kind-hearted people are often interested in donating household items and clothing to the needy, it can be difficult for the RFS to store and distribute them during these times of crisis. The best way to help is with money that people can use to buy the things they need and support for local businesses that are also affected.

Yesterday, the troubled Australian prime minister announced that public sector volunteer firefighters are getting paid vacation entitlements to stem forest fires that have devastated parts of the country.

media_cameraScenes like this cover large parts of NSW. Picture: John Grainger

About 5 million hectares of land have been burned across the country in the past few months, killing nine and destroying more than 950 homes.

New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, has received the brunt of the damage. Around 850 homes have been destroyed in this state. Authorities have warned that the New South Wales fires could fester for months, causing more fear for the exhausted firefighters. The opposition Labor party has called on the government to consider compensation for volunteer firefighters.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, however, that federal officials who volunteer to respond to the fire disaster with state fire departments would receive 20 days of paid vacation in addition to their regular annual leave and sick leave.

“As the bushfire season starts earlier, I’ve heard that some people dive into their other vacation entitlements to stay outside and fight the flames,” Morrison told reporters in South Australia who had 86 homes destroyed after forest fires last week burned out under catastrophic conditions.

“Today’s announcement is about ensuring that our volunteer firefighters can continue to focus on their work,” said the Prime Minister.

media_cameraBushfire surrounds the city of Buxton in the southern highlands to protect as many houses as possible. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Mr. Morrison, who has been under pressure since his criticized family vacation in Hawaii during the forest fire crisis, urged the private sector to take similar measures.

“We know that this does not directly affect the situation for the self-employed and small businesses, but it means that those who work for larger organizations can step in and take on part of the burden from the volunteers, for themselves or for small businesses work, “he said.

Yesterday in New South Wales, cooler temperatures provided temporary relief. However, authorities warned that conditions could deteriorate this weekend due to the warmer and windier weather.

In parts of southern New South Wales, the fire risk remained very high and ranged from high to moderate for the rest of the state.

Mr. Morrison traveled to an area in South Australia on Tuesday where up to 200 volunteer firefighters battled a 25,000 hectare flame.

“Today may be Christmas Eve, but for so many firefighters it will be another day protecting their communities. And thank you for your service, ”said Morrison.

In the meantime, the South Australian State Police said that devastating victims were attacked by possible fraudsters in order to gain access to personal financial information.

In the alleged fraud, victims received phone calls from people who claimed to be from their bank and agreed to provide disaster relief funds before asking for bank details.

– with AP

Originally published as How to Donate Bush Fire Victims

