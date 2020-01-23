advertisement

Just like countless others this summer when the Geelong Cats were hit by the fires across Australia, they felt they had to do something.

media_cameraCats Tom Stewart, Luke Dahlhaus and Melissa Hickey help food purveyor director Nicole Newman. Picture: Alan Barber

A handful of Geelong players have teamed up with Foodbank and The Food Purveyor to do what they can to help the regions affected.

media_cameraCats Tom Atkins and Melissa Hickey put away some canned food. Picture: Alan Barber

The players today contributed to donating important items for Foodbank’s fire protection appeal.

Cat defender Tom Stewart said there was no hesitation on the part of the club to do their part to help.

“I have a family in the northeastern Victoria area, but nobody was injured or injured directly,” he said.

“We don’t really know how to help, but we’re so helpful that we’re trying to do our best down here.”

Foodbank accepts donations to help those in need. This includes bottles of water, muesli, pasta, canned goods and pet food.

The nonprofit is also conducting a cash appeal with the goal of raising $ 600,000.

“I know I felt pretty helpless because of the bushfires and this way we can give something back,” said Cats AFLW captain Melissa Hickey.

