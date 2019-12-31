advertisement

This is the terrible moment when an NSW firefighting team was flooded by a brush fire that burned near Nowra, forcing them to seek shelter in their truck as the fire front went through.

January 1, 2020, 6:25 a.m.

Last updated on January 1, 2020 at 6:25 am AEDT

A father and son have been declared dead in NSW, and another man, who has not yet been registered as a firefighting team, is preparing for yet another horror day to tackle the Australian bushfire crisis.

In cities in New South Wales, including Cobargo, Batemans Bay and others, homes and businesses go up in flames.

And Victoria is still missing four people who are expected to help firefighters in the east of the state.

6:23 a.m.

January 1, 2020

Alexis Carey

A NSW crew from Fire and Rescue has released footage of the terrible moment when their truck was hit by flames.

The fires from Central Coast’s Station 509 in Wyoming were encircled by a fire wall south of Nowra and locked in their vehicle as the fire front passed.

The minute-long clip shows the fire engine, which is surrounded by flames within seconds and drives past glowing embers.

The confrontation video posted on Twitter last night has since gone viral, attracting thousands of posts and comments.

7:02 a.m.

January 1, 2020

Alexis Carey

Honors flow for the volunteer firefighter and future father Sam McPaul, who was killed in the fire fighting on Monday evening on the border between Victoria and New South Wales.

The 28-year-old was killed on a property east of Albury after his truck was hit by winds that local crews referred to as a “fire tornado”.

The 10-ton truck was thrown on its roof and Mr. McPaul died at the scene.

Mr. McPaul and his wife Megan were expecting their first child in May after marrying in 2018.

Devastated friends and family members use social media to pay tribute to Mr. McPaul, who has been described as a “champion type” and a true “hero”.

“We’re all shaken and can’t believe it’s really true,” Brayden McPaul wrote online.

06:43 a.m.

January 1, 2020

Alexis Carey

The wife of Victorian man Patrick Salway, who died alongside his father Robert in defending his property, paid tribute to her “best friend” on social media.

The bodies of the 29-year-old and his 63-year-old father were discovered by Robert’s wife yesterday.

The couple stayed behind to save the family home in Wandella, about 10 km northwest of the cored town of Cobargo.

Renee Salway, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, posted a touching tribute to her husband on Facebook yesterday.

“I love you now, I still love you, I always have and I will do it again and again. I will see you again Patrick, my best friend. Hope you are up there and fix things in the stars.” Thank you all for your concern. We’re broken.) Good night. “

The couple married in 2014 and already have a young son.

6:34 a.m.

January 1, 2020

Alexis Carey

Seven fires continue to rage in Victoria, including six in the East Gippsland region and one in the north on the New South Wales border.

Four people in East Gippsland are still not accountable and the authorities fear the worst.

A large number of tourists have been stranded in Mallacoota after finding shelter on a beach near the water.

The military was stationed in Victoria, including two naval vessels that help evacuate people trapped in coastal areas.

6:31 a.m.

January 1, 2020

Alexis Carey

Conditions on the NSW fire department on the south coast eased slightly overnight due to the lower temperatures, but the crews are preparing for the catastrophic conditions to return on Saturday.

There are currently more than 100 fires burning across the state, half of which are uncontrolled and many out of control. Cobargo’s father and son Robert and Patrick Salway have been confirmed dead while an older Narooma man is missing.

Two emergency level fires on the far south coast were downgraded this morning to watch and act. Tens of thousands of locals and vacationers are now stranded after being forced to flee with evacuation centers in cities like Bega full.

The telecommunications infrastructure on the entire south coast has failed, which makes firefighting difficult.

