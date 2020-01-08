advertisement

While the bushfire crisis continues across much of Australia, it is too early to determine how many flames have been deliberately lit by callous arsonists.

However, crime data from across the country, covering the current devastating season in the worst affected countries, provides insight into the sinister origins of part of the inferno.

In previous studies, criminologists estimated that 85 percent of forest fires are man-made. This includes arson, but also non-malicious activities such as smoldering a campfire or throwing a lit cigarette out of a car.

Australian studies from 2008 showed that about 8 percent of the vegetation fires formally recorded over a period of several years were the direct result of fire bugs.

Another 22 percent of the bush fires examined in the study by the Australian Institute of Criminology were classified as suspicious. About 40 percent could not be assigned a reason.

“When unassigned bush fires were investigated by fire investigators, the majority turned out to be malicious,” wrote Janet Stanley, associate professor at Melbourne University’s Sustainable Society Institute, in The Conversation.

“But official fires are just the tip of the iceberg. The actual number of bush fires in Australia is believed to be approximately five times the number recorded. Almost none of these unregistered fires are being investigated. “

media_cameraPolice was active during the devastating bushfire season, chasing and accusing arsonists and capturing looters.

Millions of hectares of land have been burned across the country since the start of the 2019 fire season, and thousands of firefighters have worked 24 hours a day to stop flames from spreading, protecting homes, and saving lives.

The police were also busy hunting active fire bugs.

Since November, the NSW authorities have charged or warned 183 people about 200 bush fire related crimes – maliciously and otherwise.

Twenty-four people were accused of intentionally lighting bush fires.

A further 53 were charged or warned for non-compliance with a complete fire ban, another 47 for putting off a lit cigarette.

media_cameraA brush fire rages near Rappville, New South Wales.

NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said yesterday that civilians and uniformed officers across the state remain vigilant in any ruthless behavior, regardless of their intent.

“I know that all of these people (accused) are in a way not arsonists. I know that many of them do things like fireworks or fires to camp or cook food. I know that all of these people are not out there trying to kill people or destroy houses, ”he said.

“We have to put that in perspective.

“Nevertheless, it shows me and the community that the police are aware that we have to act against people now, however that may be.

“There is an increased risk of fire and we have identified the devastation associated with it. We do not apologize for being so vigilant.”

media_cameraThe sky is turning red on the outskirts of Cooma. Picture: AFP

In Victoria, where bush fires hit the East Gippsland region, no data is available on arrests for the current season.

By September 2019, 21 people had been accused of intentionally causing a bush fire.

A number of states that are prone to bushfires have carried out special operations to combat firebugs.

On September 10 last year, the Queensland police set up Overcross Task Force to “prevent, disrupt, and investigate all of the major bush fires in Queensland,” a spokesman told news.com.au.

Police action has been taken against 101 people who received 172 charges, including 32 adults and 69 teenagers, for “crimes related to ruthless and / or deliberate lighting of fires”.

“The offenses identified across the country include the unauthorized lighting of fires, the violation of local fire bans and the threat to property under the Criminal Code.”

media_cameraA brush fire burns near the Sunshine Coast in mid-December. Image: ABC

In cooperation with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and the Queensland Rural Fire Service, the police also investigated bush fires to determine their causes.

“The task force has determined that some of the school-age children were intentionally or ruthlessly set to fire,” said the Queensland Police spokesman.

“Some of them were set on fire in grasslands and scrubland, which in some cases has caused considerable damage to property. This behavior not only endangers life and property, lighting fires can also lead to serious criminal offenses. “

media_cameraA destroyed home outside of Woodside in Adelaide just before Christmas. Picture: AAP

The authorities in South Australia launched their Operation NOMAD task force on September 1 last year, which is aimed at a series of fire crimes.

Since then, there have been a total of 85 arrests or reports of a number of activities, including property damage and arson charges that are not related to bushfires.

When it comes to deliberately or ruthlessly starting a bush fire, the SA police have carried out 10 arrests or reports in the past four months.

There were a further 24 cases of lighting or keeping a fire going throughout an entire no-fire day and six cases of lighting or keeping a fire going during a fire-threatening season.

In Tasmania, there have been two charges of illegal forest fire since July 1, 2019. There were six charges in the previous financial year.

In the past six months, the Tasmania police have filed five arson charges, including two attempted arson.

In the ACT, a man was accused of intentionally lighting a grass fire during a total fire ban.

“We hope this is the only incident of this kind for the rest of the fire season,” said an ACT police spokesman.

“The police patrol certain areas of the ACT throughout fire bans to prevent and detect suspicious activity or antisocial behavior.”

