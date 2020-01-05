advertisement

ScoMo: “Hug us or just turn the bird over for me.”

PM, Defense could not inform RFS about the deployment of the army

A former federal police chief will lead a critical operation to help bushfire-hit communities recover. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was open to a future National Commission-style disaster review.

Mr. Morrison was in Canberra on Sunday morning, announcing the immediate start of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency under the direction of former President Andrew Colvin.

media_cameraFormer AFP boss Andrew Colvin will lead the new Bushfire Recovery Agency. Picture: Gary Ramage

advertisement

The agency will work with states and the defense to coordinate recovery efforts ranging from income payments to infrastructure rebuilding to mental health support.

“This organization will continue for at least two years,” said Morrison.

“I have no doubt that they will have a long list of restoration tasks that (the state) will do … rebuild bridges, roads and other critical infrastructures and we will work hand in hand.”

SIMILAR NEWS:

The Nationalgalerie closes its doors to protect valuable works

Bunkered in boats and waiting for a monster

The Federal Government will not seek funding from states and territories.

Morrison was also critical of his government’s failure to alarm NSW rural fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. He planned to call in 3,000 Defense Force reservists to deal with the aftermath of the fires.

In a rare public criticism, Fitzsimmons said he only found out about the operation from media reports.

“I was disappointed and frustrated in the middle of one of our worst days with massive faults and movements,” said Fitzsimmons.

“We spent a lot of the day looking for clarity yesterday.”

media_cameraNSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons publicly admitted that he had not been informed of the decision to deploy Defense Reserve personnel to aid. Picture: AAP / Jeremy Ng

Mr. Morrison said he called prime ministers from all affected states to inform them of the decision to call the reservists as soon as he left the National Security Committee meeting on Saturday, but admitted that the communication had “broken down”.

“I want to highlight the choices we made … were a statement of the scale of this crisis,” he said.

“It is in no way a statement about the performance of the state and local authorities.”

Mr. Morrison said he would also consider a national fire review, such as a royal commission, to better determine how future disasters could be addressed.

“Sure … it’s something I would consider with states and territories,” he said.

“But the message that I have just received from Prime Ministers and fire protection officers is: We are fighting the fires now.

media_cameraBushfires have been raging across Australia since the beginning of summer. Picture: Rohan Kelly

“We are now dealing with emergency aid.

“There is broad agreement that, as always after a natural disaster, a thorough and proper review of contributing factors, as well as responses and improvements, is needed.

“Which form it will take in the end, I will work closely with the premieres.”

Mr. Morrison said he was “consistently polite” about the “extraordinary work” of state governments and officials.

“Without their work, without the planning, without the preparations, I fear what was really a terrible tragedy that was far worse,” he said.

Mr. Morrison, who moved his family to Canberra to help fight fires across the country, is expected to travel to NSW later today to meet Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and other officials.

He said he would not be “distracted” by criticizing his leadership during the crisis.

“I know the public is not distracted from it,” he said.

“What we all need to focus on is actually… the needs and the communities to get support where it is needed.

“It is very my focus and it will continue to be there.”

Originally released as an ex-cop to head the new Bushfire Recovery Agency

advertisement