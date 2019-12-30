advertisement

A strong wind is blowing over Victoria, causing fires that are already out of control. The authorities assume that they will be on high alert until tomorrow.

Andrew Tupper, manager of the Victoria Bureau of Meteorology, said that the cool turn – which should bring thunderstorms and harmful winds – should not hit the fire-ravaged region of East Gippsland until midnight.

“The change will occur around 7:00 p.m. in the western parts of Melbourne and around 8:00 p.m. in Melbourne itself, and may move through eastern Melbourne around 9:00 p.m.,” said Tupper.

advertisement

“It will approach the fire place in Gippsland around 11 p.m. and midnight and then pull through at night.

“Well, we will have these unstable conditions for the whole night in the eastern Gippsland. If a wind hits fire, it can of course also significantly increase the spread of these fires.

“To make things even more complicated, there will be a bit of rain with the storms and there will be areas where there has not been much useful rain, but it is enough to make the roads greasier. This will make it even more difficult the driving conditions. So it’s just a really bad weather day. “

Minister of Police Lisa Neville said conditions were deteriorating and the entire Princes Highway was likely to be closed.

“The likelihood is that the Princes Highway will eventually be completely blocked off to Bairnsdale and Mallacoota,” she said.

“The highly recommended strategy is – don’t be on the road. It’s too dangerous to drive. Not only because of the smoke, but also because of the irregularities and the speed of these fires in East Gippsland.

“But that’s a warning to all Victorians. This isn’t over yet. In some parts of Victoria – like East Gippsland – it may not be before

Tomorrow morning, when we will see the fire continue as the change comes through. So we’re really only halfway through what we have here today. “

advertisement