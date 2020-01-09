advertisement

A second town on Kangaroo Island was evacuated when the land fire team dealt with flare-ups and new outbreaks on the island fire.

The residents of Parndana have been told to go to Kingscote or Penneshaw because there is a strong bush fire on Thursday and the weather is deteriorating.

Shopkeepers Jen and Mike Boyd decided to stay and defend their property as the fire approached.

advertisement

“I’m afraid it’ll work and it’s all we have in the world,” Mrs. Boyd told AAP.

“It has our house next to it, and if it rises, we lose our income and our home.”

“I’m afraid for the city too.”

Other residents of Parndana, who chose to leave, left sprinklers on the roof of their homes to hope they weren’t destroyed.

At the height of the emergency last week, Parndana was also threatened by locals who said the glow in the sky was “just amazing”.

CFS crews also dealt with larger flares on the north coast on Thursday when water bombs were fired at Stokes Bay.

Property owner John Stanton oversaw the 98-year-old father’s house, which had survived last week even though his larger family had lost three more lots.

A watch and act announcement has been issued for the area around Parndana, where life and living may be under attack.

The CFS said that the fire in the undergrowth was uncontrolled and burned in a southeasterly direction and could endanger the safety of people in the region.

The fire has already destroyed 160,000 hectares, including most of the famous Flinders Chase National Park.

A total fire ban was imposed everywhere on the island, as both the temperatures and the wind rise, which increases the risk of fire.

As a precaution, the police and the land fire department also evacuated the city of Vivonne Bay on the south coast, as it was feared that houses could not be protected if the fire quickly penetrated the area.

It is believed that fewer than 100 people live there at any given time.

The police went door to door asking residents to go to Kingscote or Penneshaw, but some still chose to stay.

Those who have left cannot return until Friday, but only if it is considered safe.

“This is a preventive relocation due to the increased risk of fire,” said the CFS.

“There is currently no immediate danger to life or property, but with increasing wind, warmer weather and continuing fires on Kangaroo Island, this situation is likely to change.”

Vivonne Bay was spared only last week when fire blazed in the western third of the island and destroyed 56 houses.

The fire also killed two people when 78-year-old pilot Dick Lang and 43-year-old son Clayton were killed when they tried to return to the family property on Friday.

Originally published as a Risk of resurgent Kangaroo Island Bushfire

advertisement