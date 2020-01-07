advertisement

A kind-hearted emergency answering machine has filed a lawsuit that is supposed to make a difference to people living in Victoria’s fire-stricken country.

Shannon Hardy, who lives in Aspendale Gardens, said she was “amazed” by the power of social media after a cry for help exploded online on her daughter’s childcare Facebook page.

And in a classic expression of community spirit, the Goodstart Early Learning Aspendale Gardens group put together a truckload of donations for those in need within 48 hours.

Ms. Hardy, who also volunteers with the Edithvale fire department, said mountains of toys, clothing, toiletries, books, and food were on their way to East Gippsland over the weekend.

“The community jumped and ran with everything,” she said to The Leader.

“Every time we opened the (truck) doors, the stuff literally exploded because we had packed it so tightly. We were flooded with donations.

“I even had a call from a woman in Cairns who wanted to donate and asked for an address to send a truck to.”

media_cameraShannon Hardy (R) and Lollipop’s Playland Noble Park owner Cathy (L) sort the piles of donations. Image: delivery

Ms. Hardy worked with owners and friends at Lollipops Playland and Crazy Climb Noble Park, where the bursting Cold Xpress convoys were held until the drivers hit the tarmac on the way to a number of locations over the weekend.

“We received so many donations that I had to stop them on Friday. We filled five vehicles to the brim,” she said.

“I was blown away by the local community jumping on board.

“It is fantastic to see how everyone joins together to support the victims.”

