Firefighters are taking advantage of today’s favorable weather to prepare for a horror weekend when extreme conditions are looming that lead to evacuation orders.

Saturday threatens to bring a dangerous combination of high temperatures and strong winds in the fire-ravaged regions, putting additional pressure on the fronts fighting the flames.

And the fear is that the conditions on the weekend will be worse than on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, heat and wind fired massive flames, causing widespread destruction and death in New South Wales and Victoria. Saturday’s conditions are likely to be as bad, if not worse.

media_cameraThe forecast for Saturday is really scary, with extreme heat and strong winds in NSW and Victoria.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is asking those from Bateman’s Bay to the Victorian border to get out before the weekend.

“It’s not safe. Don’t be in this area on Saturday,” says a warning from the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Tourist Leave Zone – forest fires on the south coast

Dangerous conditions for vacationers on the south coast of NSW this weekend

With the widespread power and communication failures on the south coast, please share this information with as many people as possible. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/JvbwrpC1fe

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 1, 2020 media_cameraVacation guests are fleeing the south coast before the Princes Highway reopens. Image: LiveTraffic NSW

The Princes Highway was reopened to give people the opportunity to flee north. However, roadblocks continue to be widespread in the area.

Speed ​​has been reduced to 60 km / h, and warnings apply to the Canberra area as visibility is reduced by smoke and road conditions are at risk.

Smoke haze has also returned to Sydney this morning.

Today the temperatures on the south coast of New South Wales are relatively mild in the mid to high 20s and the winds reach a top speed of around 20 km / h.

But it is expected to get up to 43 degrees at the weekend, and the afternoon winds up to 45 km / h south.

Similar conditions are forecast further south in Victoria from Saturday. The East Gippsland region is expected to peak at 42 degrees, in which the Australian Defense Force has been deployed to rescue locals and tourists trapped in the region.

media_cameraSevere Fire hazard is forecast for East Gippsland on Saturday. Image: CFA

The hot, windy weather is exacerbated by the dryness of the area, which has caused fires to break out across the country.

Rainfall in the East Gippsland region has been “well below average” for four years, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Thousands of people crowded the Mallacoota beach Tuesday morning when fires threatened before the winds changed direction in the afternoon.

An emergency warning issued for the area on Tuesday was upgraded to Watch and Act status late at night, but a serious fire hazard is forecast for Saturday.

