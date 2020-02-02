advertisement

A bus service to East Midlands Airport from Loughborough has been discontinued.

After Leicestershire County Council (LCC) review of services 120 and 155, these two services have been combined into one – service 125 – and East Midlands Airport is no longer served.

A county council spokesperson said, “Since the community engagement events in October 2019, where details of the planned changes were shared, we have reviewed the comments received.

“Please note that it is the duty of the LCC to consider providing passenger transportation services for areas not served by other commercial bus or rail services, in order to allow them access to facilities and services essentials such as food stores and primary health care.

“Despite the issues raised below (which will be incorporated into the finalized schedules), it will not be possible to meet all of the travel requirements.”

Last trip from Leicester to Coalville recalculated at 5.45 p.m. (instead of 5.30 p.m.

Increased time between arrival and return to Coalville – passengers traveling to Coalville at 10:15 a.m. from Castle Donington will have additional time in Coalville (from two hours to two hours 15 minutes) before making the return journey

The new 125 service between Castle Donington, Leicester via Coalville and Bradgate Park, will be operated by Roberts Coaches and supported by the county council.

It also serves Isley Walton, Tonge, Breedon on the Hill, Worthington, Newbold, Coleorton, Sinope, Hugglescote, Ellistown, Stanton Under Bardon, Markfield, Anstey and Glenfield.

A notice explaining the changes will be posted on the affected buses and bus stops.

These service changes will take effect on Monday, February 24.

