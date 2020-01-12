advertisement

Jenn Ratzlaff poses for photo with her teenage daughter Margo on Friday, January 10, 2020 Grade 9 student attending the gifted and gifted school (GATE) at Louis Riel School must wake up early during school days to catch a bus to McKenzie Towne to make it to her school by 8 a.m. Al Charest / Postmedia

Jenn Ratzlaff’s teenage daughter, Margo, is forced to wake up at 5:30 in the morning to catch an early bus to McKenzie Towne, riding north to Ogden, then back to Douglasdale before arriving anymore. finally at school in Oakridge by 8am.

A Grade 9 student attends the Gifted and Talented School (GATE) program at the Louis Riel School, designated for students with special needs, and is not considered an elective program. But her school bus ride has grown significantly in time and length since the New Year.

The Calgary Board of Education announced up to $ 48m in cuts to their budget this fall, including a $ 18m reduction in shipping costs. As a result, some buses to Louis Riel were cut, meaning the remaining routes had to add a few stops, departing earlier and traveling much further.

But Ratzlaff argues that they have no choice but to continue participating in the unique program.

“Students are not just in the GATE program because they are really smart. They are there because they have so many other challenges, and this program serves those challenges, “Ratzlaff explained, adding that her daughter was reading in a grade 5 when she was only in grade 2.

“The program allows these students to be with other like-minded students, to create truly meaningful social relationships that could not have been in a regular school environment. Teachers really understand them and help them with so many things.

“So this is not an elective program because these kids really have to attend this school.”

Before Christmas, Margo was able to catch her bus just a few blocks from her McKenzie Towne home at 7:15 a.m. The bus would stop at New Brighton and Douglasdale before arriving at school around 7:50 p.m. a reasonable 35-minute ride.

But now Margo’s bus stop is located at another location in McKenzie Towne, more than a kilometer away from her home. It leaves at 7 a.m., stopping at Douglasdale, but then traveling south on the Deerfoot Trail, and east on the Glenmore Trail, heading to Riverbend. The bus then travels further north, crossing the Glenmore Trail to Ogden and then circling again through Douglasdale, before arriving at school by 8am.

“I’ve talked to the CBE about this a couple of times, and I’ve basically been ignored,” Ratzlaff said.

“I’ve been told ‘if we hear you, then we should hear all the parents,’ or I’ll just cut the words budget cuts, budget cuts, budget cuts.”

CBE spokesman Joanne Anderson said as part of normal school board practice, bus routes are constantly being reviewed to find efficiencies.

“Whenever possible, we look to combine low liking routes and that’s what happened in this situation. The travel time for the new combined route, from the first stop to school, is 54 minutes, which is within our one-hour instruction.

But Ratzlaff argued that while the road is supposed to be under an hour, congestion along major roads like the Deerfoot, Glenmore and Macleod Trails is common during the morning rush, especially in winter when the weather can be severe.

“I’m sorry, but they have to do better. That’s important, it’s about these kids, and they deserve better.

“My daughter has to wake up at 5:30 in the morning so she can get ready, walk the bus and go to school on time. And she’s a teenager, she can’t sleep earlier. That’s just the nature of her being a teenager.

“But the school system is forcing these kids to start so soon. It’s not okay. Enough is enough.”

CBE has been struggling with the province for its fall budget, announcing up to $ 48m in cuts they blame for funding funding from the new UCP government. Part of that has included up to $ 18 million in transportation cuts which has resulted in higher bus fares for many students, longer trips and more collected stops.

But the province has been very critical of the CBE, demanding that they find further efficiencies, then accusing them of fiscal mismanagement and launching an audit and governance review that is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

This week Colin Aitchison, the press secretary for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, doubled down on his criticisms of the public school board and how they have been treated with fiscal restraint, adding that they expect the audit results of independent consultant Grant Thornton LLP .

“The CBE has demonstrated a systemic inability to manage their finances properly. Grant Thornton’s work is underway and we look forward to receiving their final report.”

eferguson@postmedia.com

