The bus driver who crashed into a house in Loughborough at the weekend – inadvertently leading to the discovery of a cannabis crop – was hospitalized.

The double-decker bus operated by Kinch Bus / Trent Barton found itself embedded in the bay window before the rented property seriously damaged at the junction of Alan Moss Road and the A6 Derby road late Saturday.

The bus company revealed that the driver was transported to the hospital before being allowed to go home.

Two bus passengers were able to move away from the severely damaged vehicle.

Police inspected the home, which was severely damaged after the collision between the bus and two cars shortly before 11 p.m., to make sure that no one inside was injured.

After receiving no response, they forced entry into the property but found a number of growing cannabis plants and began an investigation into the illegal cultivation.

The severely damaged front end of the property at the junction of Alan Moss Road and Derby Road in Loughborough after a bus struck it shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday January 25 after a collision with three vehicles. Police found cannabis growing inside when trying to monitor occupants

(Image: Alan Thompson)

Police were called to the scene following a report that a bus had collided with a house.

Two cars – a blue Ford and a black Vauxhall Vectra – were also allegedly involved in the collision.

The driver of one of the cars was reported to have left before the police arrived.

A Kinchbus spokesperson said, “The bus that was involved in the incident was carrying two passengers who could both get away from the vehicle.

“Our driver was helped out of the bus by the emergency services and treated at the hospital before being allowed to go home.

“We of course support the driver, who was not at fault, and wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries.”

Police are continuing their investigations into the discovery of 72 cannabis plants in the home and the circumstances of the collision.

No arrests have yet been made in the two investigations.

