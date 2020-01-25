advertisement

A bus line that links Loughborough and Leicester to a number of villages in the area has been saved from the drastic cuts.

Centrebus operates service 154 which provides a link between Loughborough, Quorn, Woodhouse Eaves, Cropston, Thurcaston, Anstey, Beaumont Leys and Leicester.

It currently offers 11 trips per trip, Monday to Friday, on this route.

But Echo revealed last week that the bus company plans to cut services significantly from January 26, removing most of its services from Monday to Friday.

But after discussions between the bus company and the county of Leicestershire, a solution was found.

A spokesperson for the safe and sustainable County Council team said: “Following discussions with Centrebus, the County of Leicestershire has reached an agreement to allow the service to continue operating hourly (Monday to Saturday) with a revised schedule effective January 26, 2020.

“There will be a minor change, which will see certain off-peak routes not serving Station Road and Reservoir Road in Cropston in order to improve the reliability of the service.

“This arrangement will ensure that the service will continue to operate without interruption on January 26, 2020.

“The service will be reviewed as part of the Leicestershire County Council Passenger Transport Policy and Strategy (PTPS).

“You can find more information about PTPS on the website” Choose how you move “.

“Notices will be placed at stops along the route to inform passengers of the continuation of this service and details will also be posted on www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk.”

.

