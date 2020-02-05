advertisement

Ms. Epiphanie Kabushemeye Ntamwana, envoy from Burundi to Uganda and Minister of State for International Affairs, Mr. Henry Okello-Oryem respectively (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Burundi’s ambassador to Uganda, Epiphanie Kabushemeye Ntamwana, called on the Ugandan government to support her country’s next electoral process.

The ambassador made the remarks during his meeting with the Ugandan Minister of State for International Affairs, Mr. Henry Okello-Oryem, in Kampala on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Ms. Kabushemeye briefed the minister on political developments in Burundi, including the schedule for the elections of the next president, the legislature and the Senate.

The ambassador appealed for political support from Uganda as the country proceeds to the democratic transition of its political leadership, which will be fully funded by the government of Burundi.

Mr. Okello-Oryem thanked the government of Burundi for its commitment to an honest democratic succession, a process which is entirely owned and sponsored by Burundi itself. He assured the ambassador that Uganda remains committed to supporting Burundi as it has always done.

The ruling party in Burundi, on January 26, 2020, chose General Evariste Ndayishimiye to replace the current President Pierre Nkurunziza as presidential candidate in an election scheduled for May this year.

The CNDD-FDD party chose Ndayishimiye at an extraordinary party congress held in Bujumbura.

Nkurunziza has already announced that he will not run for a new electoral mandate, and Ndayishimiye, who also heads the military affairs department of the president’s office, is also an ally of Nkurunziza.

Ndayishimiye, 52, was previously the minister of the interior and security and head of the president’s military and civilian cabinet. He was one of the main signatories to the 2003 ceasefire which ended the civil war in Burundi.

