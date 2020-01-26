advertisement

BUJUMBURA – The ruling party in Burundi has chosen General Evariste Ndayishimiye to replace current President Pierre Nkurunziza as presidential candidate in an election scheduled for May this year.

The CNDD-FDD party chose Ndayishimiye at an extraordinary party congress held in Bujumbura on Sunday January 26, 2020.

Nkurunziza has already announced that he will not seek a new electoral mandate and Ndayishimiye, who also heads the military affairs department of the president’s office, is also an ally of Nkurunziza.

Ndayishimiye, 52, was previously the minister of the interior and security and head of the president’s military and civilian cabinet. He was one of the main signatories to the 2003 ceasefire which ended the civil war in Burundi.

The CNDD-FDD party thanked Nkurunziza for not seeking a new mandate and conferred on him the title of Supreme Guide to Patriotism in addition to donating a luxury villa and a package of more than $ 500,000.

The retired president will also enjoy the same benefits as a vice-president in office for seven years after his resignation, and will receive an allowance equal to that of a legislator for the rest of his life.

In 2015, Nkurunziza’s decision to campaign for a third term plunged the country into violence and led to a persistent political crisis.

