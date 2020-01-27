advertisement

St Modwen Church will see four of its main trees chopped to improve the view of the building.

Two lime trees on each side of the facade that block the view of the church from the market place will be cut.

Church leaders also say they create a risk of “slipping and tripping.”

A Norwegian maple will also be chopped as it disrupts the Grade II listed graves and walls and railings of the building.

A liquidambar tree to the right of the church facade will be cut down due to falling branches, which have fallen on the roof of neighboring East Staffordshire city council offices.

A Norwegian maple and an ash tree will be pruned as part of the plan, which has been submitted by the church to the borough council.

An evaluation submitted with the application indicates that the lime trees are chopped: “There is a concern about the dew of honey which makes the trails very slippery at certain times of the year.

“The two lime trees also block the direct view of the church from the market square.”

The report adds: “At the front of the church there is also a very poorly shaped self-defined Norwegian maple growing next to the wall and a liquidambar with broken branches in its crown.

“Neither tree has great visual convenience and, in the case of the two trees, their life expectancy is limited due to their species profile and their existing form.

“An ash and a Norwegian maple on the south side of the church touch the fabric of the building.

“These two trees must be pruned to leave at least two meters of clearance between the tree and the building.”

By granting the proposal, the planners prepared a report which said: “The felling of trees is justified by the fact that they are in poor condition and no longer make a valuable contribution to the visual appeal of the locality. .

“Since the trees do not contribute to the local visual appeal and there are a number of other trees in the locality that will compensate for their loss, replacement trees will not be necessary.”

