One of Burton’s best kept secrets is a unique boutique selling everything gothic and steam punk.

Dozens of people will have passed this place every day without even knowing it was there.

But Ooh My Goth is very popular after having been opened in Burton for almost a year now. It offers something a little darker for fans of goth, steam punk or those who just want something different.

The store is owned by Carol Atton, who came up with the idea of ​​opening the store for her 40-year-old daughter Goth, Amy, after pointing out that there is nothing like it in Burton.

Ms. Atton previously ran a business at Burton Market Hall for 18 months, selling handicrafts such as homemade cards, wedding banners and knitted items.

Now she runs her Goth shop in Worthington House on High Street and says it’s a real family affair as most of her loved ones are involved.

The shop sells everything, Gothic wedding dresses, black candles and even pagan wands. He even sells baby clothes in Gothic style, which include baby shoots with a glow in the dark skeleton and shoes with tiny skulls.

Amy helps with social media and the store, the other girl Emma, ​​44, creates the storefronts and her husband Stuart, 67, creates things for sale, including gothic-style wooden ducks that look like popular characters such as Frankenstein and those of Peaky Blinders and are called the Beaky Blinders.

The mother of two said, “My daughter Amy is Gothic and asked why I am not opening something for the Goths in Burton because there is nothing.

“I decided to save money and Amy helped me buy my first batch of stock, so I knew what I was buying.

“My husband does all the manual work. When I discovered that the rooms were for rent, I thought it was a beautiful building.

“I was told that I have free reign inside but that I do not touch outside because it is a listed building.

One of the handmade cards at Ooh My Goth in High Street, Burton

“It’s a beautiful old building and it suits the stuff I have here. I have stuff from birth to weddings.”

Some of the most unique items on sale include the gothic and steam punk wedding dress, pagan chopsticks, Iron Fist shoes and some very different handbags.

He also has black candles, pillows, solid silver jewelry, clothing for adults to babies, including names like Spiral Direct, Banned Apparel and Alchemy, crystals and masks – to name a few. some.

The 69-year-old, who worked for 14 years for the Cats Protection charity, said: “The people who were my customers at Market Hall all came back to me.

“I have a lot of students coming in and people passing by to go to the library. You do not know what you will see when you enter.

Ooh My Goth, in High Street, Burton

“I have clients who come in and come back the next day because they couldn’t take everything the first day.

“There is so much to see.

“My idea here is to have a small amount of stock because it’s just a small store and when it’s gone, I get something different, so it changes every week.”

If someone likes something but can’t afford it at that time, they can pay a deposit and pay the rest after saving money.

Ms. Atton added, “There is nothing else like that in Burton because I am the only one doing something for the Goths.”

