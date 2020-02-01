advertisement

Burton’s father was expecting his fourth child when he died suddenly in a school parking lot.

Nasir Mehmood of Branston was captain of the Burton volleyball shooting team during a tournament at the John Taylor Free School in the afternoon of Sunday, January 19.

When the 36-year-old did not return from the match, his family called his teammates in the hope of finding him.

However, he was found early in the morning by his brother-in-law, who found him dead in his car in the school parking lot.

He suffered a heart attack after the game, his family said.

Angela Parveen, cousin of Mr. Mehmood’s wife, Nazia, said: “Nasir was very well known as a taxi driver for Uttoxeter Taxis and playing volleyball.

“He was very fit and healthy and started the volleyball team in Burton about a year ago.

“Everyone who came to offer condolences said the same thing – he never had bad words to say about anyone and always was himself.

“An outpouring of sorrow and sadness struck the community.”

Mr. Mehmood, who grew up in Pakistan, was a volleyball champion in his youth.

After moving to Burton, he decided to create a new team.

Mr. Mehmood had lived in Branston for 10 years with his wife Nazia, 32, and their three children – Khadeeja, seven, Ismail, five, and Zulekha, three.

His wife is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child.

Ms. Parveen added: “What I will remember most about him is that he was always ready to help at family reunions. He would always be the first person there and would help no matter what. Nothing was ever a problem for him.

“He always looked on the bright side of life.

“He was just an amazing guy, who left a big gap.”

Nasir’s funeral was held at the Central Jamia Rizvia Mosque on Uxbridge Street on Friday January 24.

Nasir Mehmood with his volleyball team

(Image: Mehmood family)

Mourners from across the country attended the service, including members of the volleyball teams who had played with him over the years.

A spokesperson for Uttoxeter Taxis said that everyone in the company was saddened to learn of the death of their colleague.

They said, “We have lost a good member of our team and are thinking of his family.”

Sue Plant, director of the John Taylor Free School, said, “Our sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

