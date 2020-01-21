advertisement

A Burton woman used her redundancy as a boost to start her new business – and now she’s about to open a store in town.

Hayley Smith says she was laid off from Aspray 24 in August after working there for five years.

advertisement

But she used the devastating news – which accompanied the closure of Wilenahll’s transportation company headquarters – to devote more time to her wedding and part-time event planning business, Decoration by Design.

Aged 43, she works from her home in Burton, but felt like she was getting under the feet of her husband Adam.

And now she opens a new store in Station Street on Saturday January 25.

Ms. Smith said, “The location we have chosen is ideal for regeneration.

“There really isn’t anything else like it in Burton where people can actually come and talk to us.

(Image: Google Maps)

“Almost a bride will come in and go after sorting out all the bases.”

The new store is expected to open on Saturday January 25.

Reflecting on her layoff, Smith said: “I had planned to leave work at Christmas and get involved in this (her own business) once I got a little behind, but I had to do it a bit.

“It was something really difficult to live with. My partner is a mechanic and he had chosen to work for himself, so my salary supported us both.

“But his business has picked up, thankfully.”

Ms. Smith stated that her unique selling point was its low price.

She said, “I hope this will develop. We are already taking reservations for 2021 and we don’t just do weddings, we do all kinds.

“I really learned a lot by planning my own wedding – as soon as you put” wedding “on something, the price triples.

“I keep my prices low. It is so important to stay affordable and not expensive at all.

“Just because you’re getting married doesn’t mean you should be ripped off.

“There really isn’t a place where people can go and see everything they sign up for.”

.

advertisement